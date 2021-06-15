As small business owners in Sisters, we are often asked by our loyal customers just what they can do to help us out after the detrimental impacts of COVID-19 over the past 15 months.
In the past, we might have given a variety of answers. But right now, the answer is simple: please go get your vaccinations. And if you already have yours, find a way to encourage or help someone who hasn’t yet received a vaccination get one.
Yes, short of locking yourself in your home with stacks of books and movies (which honestly sounds alright to us — but we’re biased), being vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from COVID. But getting a COVID vaccine is also the ultimate act of selflessness … especially now. With Oregon on the precipice of reaching the Health Authority’s stated goal of 70% adults vaccinated, any effort made to help achieve the 65,000 or so remaining shots necessary to get to 70% is certainly “helping the team.” In this case, it’s Team Oregon — and in our case, small businesses that continue to bear the brunt of the pandemic’s impact.
Even today, without meeting the vaccine threshold, our customers are forced to social distance and keep their masks on.
There remains a misperception or two around the “end” of the pandemic. One is that by having hit 65%, Deschutes County is already out of the woods. The other is that the state is prepared to drop all restrictions, regardless of vaccine levels, on June 21. But neither is true.
As of this writing, 1 in 67 residents of Deschutes County has as active case of COVID-19. With new vaccines into arms stagnating (a lot), we could still be weeks away from reaching Gov. Brown’s 70% threshold. Last week, her office and the OHA reiterated that June 21 was simply the target date for lifting restrictions — so in theory, we could be in for a few long weeks. Don’t believe us? Just look at the UK, which had originally targeted the exact same date (June 21) for ending its “lockdown” and all associated restrictions. However, in recent days, a spike of the Delta variant in that country has forced it to backtrack. As of Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declared July 19 as the new date to resume “normal” social contact.
Oregon cannot afford another month, or longer, continuing under the straining stipulations of medical mandates. But as conscientious merchants in a community with countless vulnerable individuals, we are not about to argue with the policies of health experts and will continue to put the safety of our community first.
Yes, Deschutes County has done an admirable job getting to the high 60s in vaccinated individuals. But all around us are counties that have achieved far fewer folks with vaccine protection so far. That leaves us at unusual risk throughout the normal interplay of summer traffic, recreation and commerce. The new variants could easily spike here — and attack our younger populations or those who have still not been fully vaccinated.
We all want to lose the masks. We want to hug our loved ones — hell, in our case, there are quite a few of our regular customers we are ready to hug also. But we’re going to wait until it’s safe to do so and we’ve been given the all-clear.
It’s never been easier to get the vaccine than it is now, with a number of walk-in locations throughout the county — entirely free, with no insurance or identification required.
Just visit Deschutes County’s COVID resources pages for more information and then act today — don’t delay.
As we mentioned before, the single best thing you can do to help your beloved local small businesses survive the next few months and return to serving the community in the way we all want is to get your vaccinations — or help someone close to you get one.
To quote an old ad slogan from a (formerly small) Oregon business: “Just Do It.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.