And here we go again. It’s all about what and how.
How many shots were fired? What guns the shooter used. How the shooter obtained the guns. What else beside Molotov Cocktails did they find?
That’s news for sure, but unfortunately, in the minds of some, all easy things to fix by just passing another law. Also doing that will make one feel good about oneself and, for many of our representatives, (mayors, senators and congressional members) they can now pontificate about how they are taking care of the problem. What tried and true rhetoric this is and how accustomed we have become to hear it.
Our representatives are, in theory, smart folks. However, there is a basic management process to address problems that need to be fixed. It is really simple, but it seems few are willing to use it because it is also really hard.
It is just a series of questions all revolving around the reason for something rather than the how.
Why did the shooter: Feel so alone? Not seek help with feelings? Make Molotov Cocktails? Feel the need to buy so many guns? First fire into his car? First shoot only structures not people? Need to kill? Feel that they would be revered for their action.
I truly believe most everyone (including our representatives at all levels) knows that the answers to these questions revolve significantly around mental issues and today’s societal norms.
Guns of all shapes (including AK models) are sold to children of all ages. It is sport for all ages to fire real-looking guns at each other during paintball/air soft games. Hours of playing online games of death and destruction might be considered training.
Watching our government elected representatives swear at each other and many times threaten. If the fix for mass shootings is ever to be realized, here is what this one man thinks.
I believe that every elected official at every level needs to be asked the hard questions. Why have you not addressed the reason that so-and-so shooter did what they did? If they give a canned answer like “They were a loner,” then ask “Why do you think they felt alone?”
Continue with why do you think they did not seek help? Why are you not supporting more front-line mental health resources? Why do you feel there are adequate facilities to house those who need help? Why do you think it’s ok to sell AK-something’s to kids? Why do you think it’s OK for an elected official to swear at another and not be censored? Why won’t you bear down on violence training grounds for our youth (video/live shooting games)?
These are hard questions, and you may become tired of asking so many because they are easily deflected. We must start somewhere so maybe just start with the basic “Why are you not interested in why so-and-so did what they did?”
If this question was asked by reporters and by all of us to our representatives who focus on “what” instead of “why,” maybe some real progress will be made.
