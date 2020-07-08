Princeton University has announced that it is removing the name of its former president, U.S. President, Woodrow Wilson, from its public policy school and one of its residential colleges; Wilson’s racist and segregationist policies cited as the reason.
As a lifetime student of the Hebrew Bible I am mindful of its tolerance of slavery (though not racially motivated), and especially of the gory narratives that it incorporates. The Bible retains such horrific stories to remind its readers of such atrocities that must be denounced and avoided. It’s not only the good tidings that ought to be told, if we are also to learn what not to do. Though it is not my place to second-guess Princeton University’s decision about Wilson, adding plaques describing Wilson’s wrongs to the buildings named after him could do more poetic justice than simply sending his memory into oblivion.
Mindful also of Ecclesiastes reminder that “there is not one good man on earth who does what is best and doesn’t err”, I, for one, also remember Woodrow Wilson, side by side with his sorry racial bigotry, as the U.S. president who is historically responsible for Great Britain’s Balfour Declaration in 1917 that would consequently lead to the U.N. Resolution in 1947 to partition Palestine into two states, an “Arab” (not “Palestinian”, as both Jews and Arabs were “Palestinian”) and a “Jewish” state. It is this resolution that gave an international sanctioning to the Jewish state that chose the name “Israel” at its birth in 1948. An Arab state was never established because both Egypt and Trans-Jordan conquered the bulk of territories that the U.N. allotted for it, even as no Arab Palestinian called for its formation before the 1967 war.
Wilson favored a Jewish homeland in Palestine, not only because it was consonant with his post-World War I vision of a worldwide movement of small peoples desirous of self-determinations. The idea fitted snugly in Wilson’s Point 12 of his Fourteen Points statement of principles (1918) for peace negotiations to end World War I that called for “Autonomous development for the non-Turkish peoples of the Ottoman empire.” To be sure, as the son of a Virginian Presbyterian Minister Wilson was raised daily by the light of the Bible and believed from a young age that the Jewish people would be restored to its ancestral land. Mindful also of the deep inspiration that the American colonies derived from the ancient Hebrew nation during the war for independence from the British Crown would equip him from a young age with affinity to the nascent Zionist cause. In 1914 Louis Brandeis — whom Wilson will appoint as the first Jewish Justice on the Supreme Court — clarified to him that there was no incompatibility between being both an American Zionist and a patriot; this veracity will be evident again in 1948 with the special relationship between Harry Truman and his Zionist wartime buddy Edie Jacobson).
Before Great Britain’s Foreign Secretary, Arthur Balfour, would venture to issue his proclamation that called for the formation of a Jewish homeland in Greater Palestine he was determined to secure America’s absolutely critical support for his intended action. Balfour’s quest would be fulfilled once the U.S. became a war ally of England that was battling Turkey over the Middle East in 1917. Indeed, Wilson even asked Brandeis to suggest revisions to the proposed British text and Balfour incorporated them in the final text. Without Wilson’s support for the Balfour Proclamation the British Government would have tabled it.
Thus, while I lament President Wilson’s racist dispositions, I lament also King David’s heavy-duty sins and not only in the horrific case of Bat Sheba. Hence, I for one, prefer the way of the Bible in handling its dreadful narratives, not Princeton’s.
