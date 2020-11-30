In our nation and our state we find ourselves in an insoluble dilemma. The steady escalation of COVID-19 cases locally, regionally and nationally presents a problem without any clear solution. We have long been told to wear masks, to socially distance and to avoid close mixing. Despite these warnings there has been scant effect on the disease spread, even without universal acceptance. Drastic modifications of societal and economic structures has seemed to be of only modest impact thus far. We lead the globe in virtually every negative metric of disease impact.
The radical political schism within our nation becomes even deeper in the face of this challenge, with some deluded individuals even resisting acceptance of their diagnosis on their deathbeds. Others stand on street corners unmasked with posters claiming “HOAX,” and still others with long guns stand outside state capital buildings, protesting against steps taken to resist spread of the virus. Others cower inside their residences, avoiding all social contact, with no known paths to completely safe behavior. The magnitude of this schism will pose impediments to the steps necessary to rebuild our nation and this friction has already greatly impacted families, friendships and our recent election. We are a very long way from being “One Nation Under God,” and it is difficult to predict just how we can approach the many problems that preceded and will still remain after the virus has been controlled.
There was very clear opportunity in the first months of this year at the onset of awareness of this pandemic. Plans had been prepared based upon science gathered from earlier events, but these were not activated, and even resisted. Those steps, while expensive, would have been far less costly than our current loss of life and serious economic consequences. Instead denial was the step chosen nationally rather than protective proaction. As a consequence, we are where we are, ignorant of the data that would have allowed us to act safely with maximum protection of our populace and our economy.
What needed to be done early was a massive program of accurate and easy universal access to testing across our nation and ideally in-home, accompanied by intensive contact tracing of each identified case. This would have produced data giving us guidance as to what specific locations, behaviors and social and economic steps were effective in halting viral spread. This data would have given us hard science on masking efficacy, childhood education procedures, rural vs. urban steps needed and safe individual behaviors regarding distancing and other social actions. We do not have this data, so we blindly close down entire cities like Los Angeles is currently doing, restrict restaurants and bars, close pools and gyms even while permitting perhaps even riskier environments to remain open and functioning. We are truly societal blind men describing an elephant, misguided, behaving controversially dysfunctional. It is scant surprise that we are tragically being torn apart as a nation by this virus. Denial was not an effective coping strategy at a personal, regional or national level. We chose to give the virus liberty, instead of ourselves, which was a bad choice.
