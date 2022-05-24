Like latter-day Rip van Winkles, Bendites have started emerging from life in lockdown. Rubbing our eyes, things look different here. It’s not just that we’ve forgotten what Bend was like in the “before times” — our city really has changed.
Recently, I hosted a fellow planner to town. He hadn’t visited Bend since before the pandemic, so we did a driving tour of the city to show him what was new.
There were new housing developments spreading across northeast and southeast Bend, “double-wide” roundabouts, refurbished motels and new businesses popping up in the Central District. We passed the bustling Box Factory and dazzling Pavilion, a former pumice mine morphing into OSU-Cascades’ new campus, tech startups and hip co-working spaces alongside outdoor venues with fire pits and kids on e-skateboards. And all that framed by mountain views and majestic ponderosas.
“I can’t think of anyone who wouldn’t kill to live here,” my colleague said.
There were also aggressive drivers, traffic backed-up at intersections, parts of town lacking basic urban amenities and tents sheltering the unhoused. As it turns out, that’s part of the change, too.
Today, everything about 21st century life seems to be changing. Bend is no exception.
Futurists are quick to cite global trends driving this change: population growth and migrations; climate change; restructuring economies; new technologies and the rise of everything digital — and on the darker side, widening gaps between rich and poor, increasing social divisions, even democracy on the run.
Which brings me to my first point: If you think Bend, perched at 3,600 feet here in Oregon’s High Desert, is so far from anywhere we shouldn’t be concerned about a changing world…think again.
Bend is transforming before our eyes. A few cases in point:
In 2020, WalletHub flagged Bend as one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. Today, we’ve surpassed 100,000 residents. Forecasts predict we’ll be 185,000 by 2050.
Bend’s climate is changing: 2022 marks Deschutes County’s third consecutive year on Oregon’s emergency drought declaration list, meaning surface water is declining, soils are drier and wildfires are bigger and more destructive.
Despite Bend’s robust economy, some of the metrics are unnerving. The median listing home price in Bend is now a staggering $775,000, compared to $537,000 in Portland. Affordable housing to sustain our essential workforce is in desperately short supply.
Meanwhile, Bend’s median household income is significantly lower than Portland’s, and one in 10 Bendites lives below the poverty line. Our unhoused community members didn’t just appear out of nowhere.
One could go on about the impact of such trends, but this begs my second point: Bend is actually better positioned than most cities to own this change and shape it to our advantage—if we can rise to the occasion.
Already, business, government, educational and service organizations, and scores of community groups are working collaboratively to tackle Bend’s thorniest issues, striving to make us a more livable, resilient, inclusive community. New plans and programs are gradually nudging Bend out in front of the change curve.
However, if there’s one missing element today, it’s the collective voices of Bendites themselves.
What are the biggest challenges we face? What are our big ideas for the future? How can we realistically make them happen? These are questions we should be asking ourselves — and, together, trying to answer.
Fortunately, the Bend Vision Project, sponsored by the nonpartisan Envision Bend nonprofit and its many partner organizations, is doing just that.
Beginning in late June, the Vision Project will be inviting everyone who is part of the greater Bend area to participate in community “Listen & Envision” sessions, online surveys and other events — to share your thoughts on how Bend can make change work for everyone.
From our diverse experiences and perspectives, we can create a Bend that exceeds our hopes for the next generation — for our kids, for all of us — even as a changing world keeps hurtling us into the future.
