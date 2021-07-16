Our Bend City Council is considering turning Minnesota Avenue into a pedestrian promenade with its potential expansion to neighboring downtown streets. Pedestrian malls/promenades/zones were popular in the ’60s and ’70s but declined in popularity or failed economically in subsequent decades.
According to recent academic studies and surveys, the lion’s share of the failures had to do with well-studied reasons. David Amos’ work published in the Journal of the American Planning Association(www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/01944363.2019.1656103) determined that pedestrian malls have failed because they were designed for the wrong reasons, such as to prevent the flight of people and businesses from the inner city to the suburbs. Without considering the details, the simplistic data overview of failure/success ratios “supports the failure narrative” and ignores “surveys of pedestrian mall managers [that] show many of today’s remaining malls are thriving spaces thanks to active management and periodic renovations.” In such surveys, only 8% of business owners do not consider the mall an asset to their businesses. Most do. Moreover, the data suggest that modern pedestrian zones have enhanced the quality of life for city residents.
City planners have analyzed the elements of successful malls and generally agree on the criteria that should be used in deciding to convert business streets to pedestrian-only promenades. In reviewing the literature, I tentatively conclude that Bend satisfies all the key elements that would predict success, such as: proximity of university and college campuses where strong public and private interest coincide, a growing population such as is the case for Bend, significant amounts of tourism to support the venture, and a location that forms locus for community and civic events.
Cold climate is not a negative, as people will walk in most weather conditions if the pedestrian zone provides comfort or protected areas. Young people, in particular millennials and students, enjoy the central city concept, and others appreciate the accessibility by bicycle and shuttle in lieu of automobile access. Others appreciate the environmental sustainability of these zones, particularly considering the lessons of COVID-19 and the need to increase socialization out of doors. I submit that Bend and its residents fit this positive profile.
According to the University of Oregon study published in 2013 (http://hdl.handle.net/1794/13018), pedestrian zones should be designed with accessibility, use, design, and comfort in mind. Off-site parking and the availability of transportation (e.g., free shuttles) are key. A plus is the combination of mixed use consisting of retail, restaurants, attractions (e.g., Drake Park, The Tower Theatre), and business offices. Only in the U.S. (by comparison to Europe) are we concerned with panhandlers and transients, but this issue needs to be addressed by consulting with the experts.
Accordingly, I propose the following courses of action and recommendations:
- That the City Club, Lion’s Club or another similar civic organization bring in experts for a public panel discussion on the topic, including academic city planners who have studied the matter. I would also include as potential panelists managers of both successful and unsuccessful malls.
- That the City Council hire one of these knowledgeable city planners such as Professor Dave Amos (now at Cal Poly) as a consultant to evaluate whether Bend has the profile that would portend success. Also, that the Council reevaluate the wisdom of restricting the phase 1 walking zone to Minnesota Avenue only. Importantly, the promenade venture should be integrated into the city-wide transportation plans.
- That the Bend Downtown Business Association develop a plan to attract the Latinx community to the promenade to promote inclusion of people of color and other communities that do not currently take advantage of the city center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.