Bend should study how other cities deal with “missing middle” housing: homes middle-class wage earners can afford.
We are told the only way to have “affordable housing” is building higher densities, necessarily destroying our trees and green spaces.
In fact, residents in Bend are never going to have “affordable housing” because we cannot compete in a nationwide market against folks who can pay cash. However high the density, we can’t outbid them. We need a different approach.
Define the terms
“Affordable housing” means housing in which the mortgage, amortized interest, taxes, insurance and HOA fees are no more than 30% of a family’s gross annual income at no more than 80% of the area median income , or AMI. All affordable housing depends on subsidies or incentives from government.
“Attainable housing” is unsubsidized, market-priced housing that meets the needs of those with incomes between 80% and 120% of the AMI: $61,300 to $91,920. A family’s maximum mortgage payment should not be more than 25% of its monthly take -home income. “Attainable housing” means housing for the middle class.
Do the math
Affordable Housing. Bend’s AMI is $76,600; 80% is $61,300. The highest -priced home the family can afford $257,000. How many homes in Bend sell for $257,000? “Affordable housing” will not happen without massive subsidies.
Attainable Housing. Bend’s median salary for a high school teacher is $59,801; fire fighter, $45,968; police officer, $55,700. Bend’s median home price is $560,000. To purchase a $400,000 home, a family’s income must be at least $100,000. Given the present market, there is no attainable housing in Bend.
Higher density does not equal cheaper homes
Building to a higher density has not produced cheaper homes. Recently, 25 significant trees were lost to a ten-unit, .6 -acre development on Roanoke Avenue; each unit costs $798,500. A 22-unit cluster of cottages was built in 2019; one recently sold for $340,000. Even in well-designed developments that emphasize higher density, the lowest-priced home costs $380,000.
Absent proof that building to a higher density — with no other changes to the Bend code — will actually produce homes affordable by the middle-class, we should stop destroying our environment.
Solution No. 1: Eliminate single-family detached houses
The 6-foot separation between single-family detached houses is a waste of space. Developers are building well-designed single-family attached homes that afford the same separation and privacy. A two-unit single-family attached building takes up 600 square feet less than detached and costs $100,000 less per unit. A recent 15.6 -acre development could have saved .6 acres for trees and green space by converting 51 single-family detached to attached units.
Presently, Bend requires half of the homes in a standard-density zoned development to be multifamily. Instead, allowing only multifamily in medium-density and standard-density zones would free up acres of space for trees and green space.
Solution No. 2: Adopt Portland’s residential infill project
House Bill 2001 allows construction of multiunit buildings in RS zones but offers no incentive to encourage it. Portland’s new code provides this incentive through the residential infill project, which restricts the size of a single family detached home to half the size of the lot.
Multidwelling homes are encouraged by limiting the size of the building and increasing the floor-to-area allowed for multiunits.
A study by Johnson Economics demonstrated this new code will actually encourage the construction of affordable family homes because multi-unit homes are cheaper to build. For example, if a single-family 3,000-square-foot home cost $595,000, a 3,000 -square-foot duplex will cost $310,000, and a triplex $245,000.
Solution No. 3: Mandatory inclusionary requirements
Numerous jurisdictions have adopted mandatory “set-aside” formulas, which require developers to build a fixed percentage of affordable units in each development.
In short, Bend needs to consider what other cities are doing. Presently, we’re destroying our environment without creating middle-income homes.
See savebendtrees.com for a copy of this article with supporting sources.
