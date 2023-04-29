Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Imagine being 10 years old, scared you’ll have to give up your dog because your family couldn’t afford the rent, and now you’re living in the car. Space is getting tight, and pet food is pricey. You’re so cold at night that you can’t sleep — the tank is nearly empty so running the engine to warm up isn’t an option. You worry that you and your siblings will be sent to foster care. At school, you try hard to learn and play, but all you can think about is whether you’ll have a hot meal and a safe place to park tonight.

When students experience homelessness, our community suffers: Every day of housing instability and the accompanying stress represents a missed opportunity for healthy learning. Homelessness can have long-term impacts on educational advancement, including adverse brain development, poor physical and emotional health, and increased trauma and violence. Homelessness is associated with lower test scores, lower achievement growth, and more missed school days. Students experiencing homelessness are less likely to be ready to learn and less likely to graduate high school.

Cameron Fischer is a candidate for the Bend-La Pine Schools Board, Zone 3.

