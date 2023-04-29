Imagine being 10 years old, scared you’ll have to give up your dog because your family couldn’t afford the rent, and now you’re living in the car. Space is getting tight, and pet food is pricey. You’re so cold at night that you can’t sleep — the tank is nearly empty so running the engine to warm up isn’t an option. You worry that you and your siblings will be sent to foster care. At school, you try hard to learn and play, but all you can think about is whether you’ll have a hot meal and a safe place to park tonight.
When students experience homelessness, our community suffers: Every day of housing instability and the accompanying stress represents a missed opportunity for healthy learning. Homelessness can have long-term impacts on educational advancement, including adverse brain development, poor physical and emotional health, and increased trauma and violence. Homelessness is associated with lower test scores, lower achievement growth, and more missed school days. Students experiencing homelessness are less likely to be ready to learn and less likely to graduate high school.
Central Oregon’s homeless rate is one of the highest in the nation, and the highest in Oregon. According to recent data, 639 students are experiencing homelessness in Deschutes County. This population includes some of our most vulnerable students, including those with disabilities, students of color, and English learners. Unaccompanied homeless youth make up 9% of all students experiencing homelessness. Moreover, LGBTQ+ youth experience a 120% higher risk of homelessness after coming out to their families.
The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act requires that schools guarantee students experiencing homelessness the right to the same free, appropriate public education that other students receive, and schools can serve as invaluable sources of support, emotional security, and physical safety for these youth. However, identification can be challenging. It’s likely the number of students who qualify for services is far higher than the current count. As a result, some students may be missing out on critical services that could set them up for academic success, better health outcomes, and increased emotional wellbeing. Schools can improve the identification process by increasing accuracy and timeliness of identification, decreasing variation in reporting practices, expanding education of school staff and personnel — from teachers and school counselors to bus drivers and nurses — and increasing access to McKinney-Vento Act information.
While the American Rescue Plan included funding for identification, wrap-around services, and assistance to enable homeless students to attend school, this was a one-time fund. Many regional leaders are working tirelessly to increase housing capacity by advocating for more affordable housing for our must vulnerable. From promoting safe parking programs to strategizing on how to create secure and supportive managed camps, they’re embracing multi-faceted approaches.
House Bill 3440 presents an opportunity for further intervention — one that may be pivotal in supporting our students and families experiencing homelessness today. Co-sponsored by Rep. Emerson Levy and Rep. Tom Andersen, and championed by Deschutes County Commissioner Chang, the idea has drawn bipartisan support.
For Deschutes County, the legislation would generate between $200,000-$400,000 in combined annual revenues — a long-term funding stream — which could assist with addressing the essential needs of students and families experiencing homelessness, including placement or rehousing efforts, rental assistance and building more low-income housing. HB 3440 lowers the county population threshold that allows county commissioners to pool and direct revenue from the sale of forfeited property and direct the spending toward specific areas of need. The bill has been approved 52-0 and has a hearing scheduled in the Senate. Given a simple shift in lowering the population criteria from 650,000 to 200,000, Deschutes County would be eligible to pool and direct revenue toward targeting homelessness.
To better support our most at-risk students and families, all relevant stakeholders must continue to be engaged and willing to pursue innovative and effective solutions to address homelessness. In doing so, they’ll be modeling resourceful problem-solving for the next generation.
Cameron Fischer is a candidate for the Bend-La Pine Schools Board, Zone 3.
