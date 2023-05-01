Guest Column
My name is Marisa Chappell Hossick and I’m running to represent east Bend on the Deschutes Public Library Board. I decided to run because this is one of the most critical elections for the future of our library system. I’m passionate about libraries and I believe that the Deschutes Public Library is an essential resource that plays a vital role in our community. As someone who has always had a love for books and learning, I am dedicated to ensuring that the library remains a relevant and valuable resource for all members of our community, regardless of age or background.

I bring a unique perspective and skill set to the library board. First, I represent a different generation from the other board members. I’m a working mother raising two school-aged sons who attend Jewell Elementary and High Desert Middle School. In thinking about the future of Deschutes County libraries, I’m not just thinking about what I personally want, but what will meet the needs of the next generations of Central Oregonians. The libraries of tomorrow will be community gathering spaces that house not only books, but co-working spaces, meeting spaces, event spaces, makers’ spaces and early learning spaces — open to all. This describes the vision we voted for in the 2020 library bond.

Marisa Chappell Hossick is a candidate for Deschutes Public Library Board, Zone 4.

