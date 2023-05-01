My name is Marisa Chappell Hossick and I’m running to represent east Bend on the Deschutes Public Library Board. I decided to run because this is one of the most critical elections for the future of our library system. I’m passionate about libraries and I believe that the Deschutes Public Library is an essential resource that plays a vital role in our community. As someone who has always had a love for books and learning, I am dedicated to ensuring that the library remains a relevant and valuable resource for all members of our community, regardless of age or background.
I bring a unique perspective and skill set to the library board. First, I represent a different generation from the other board members. I’m a working mother raising two school-aged sons who attend Jewell Elementary and High Desert Middle School. In thinking about the future of Deschutes County libraries, I’m not just thinking about what I personally want, but what will meet the needs of the next generations of Central Oregonians. The libraries of tomorrow will be community gathering spaces that house not only books, but co-working spaces, meeting spaces, event spaces, makers’ spaces and early learning spaces — open to all. This describes the vision we voted for in the 2020 library bond.
As the communications director for the Deschutes River Conservancy, I’ve had the opportunity to help work on long-standing and complicated water issues. I know how to collaborate and understand the importance of effective communication and leadership. I’ve also learned to work with and listen to a stakeholder board with very diverse viewpoints and needs. This experience has taught me that board members who are actively working against the board and the organization they serve, no matter for how many years, have outlived their effectiveness in an organization and need to step aside.
I’ve always been passionate about civic responsibility and dedication to my community. I’ve served as the president of a family foundation focused on school-aged literacy. I have been an active participant in the City Club of Central Oregon and have served on the Jewell Elementary PTO. I’ve seen the importance of democracy and respecting the will of the voters. Over the past months, as I’ve learned more about the library’s vision as well as the crippling board dysfunction blocking progress, I’ve understood how untenable this situation is. It is deeply concerning that a library board member is seeking to derail the process of carrying out the promises made to the public in the 2020 library bond. We voted. There’s a well-informed plan. Let’s move forward!
In today’s rapidly changing world, it is more important than ever that our library reflects the diverse perspectives, interests, needs and backgrounds of our community. Great libraries provide access to knowledge, opportunities for lifelong learning, and a space for people to come together — they allow us to create, deepen and explore connections crucial to a healthy society. The libraries of the future will be dynamic and innovative spaces that go beyond their traditional role. These are the ideas that the library board and planners considered when envisioning the future of our library system for the next several decades.
In May, voters in three county areas will choose who represents them on the library board. Three of the candidates— Ann Malkin, Cynthia Claridge, and me— stand for honoring our promises to voters, delivering the building as promised. The library engaged planners and architects to show them what that vision would look like — and it’s the Stevens Ranch Library.
If elected, I promise to work tirelessly to ensure that our libraries remain a vibrant and valuable resource for all members of our community.
I personally cannot wait to take my family to the Stevens Ranch Library. To spend the afternoon drinking a coffee, exploring books, meeting up with friends and enjoying being in a beautiful public space — free and open to all. Please make sure to vote on May 16th, and please vote for our community’s vision of the library. I’m looking forward to getting started!
Marisa Chappell Hossick is a candidate for Deschutes Public Library Board, Zone 4.
