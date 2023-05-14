Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Mother’s Day started over 150 years ago when Anna Jarvis, an Appalachian mother, organized a “Mother’s Service Day” to raise awareness of children suffering from poor health conditions. It became a yearly event advocating for the health of children.

Fifteen years later, Julia Ward Howe, a pacifist and suffragist, organized a “Mother’s Rally Day” encouraging mothers to rally for peace. She believed mothers bore the loss of their children’s lives to violence more harshly than anyone else.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Rev. Steven Koski is the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Bend.

Tags

(3) comments

97707
97707

62462, Dude, you need yo get out of your parents basement and look around.

Report Add Reply
gregb2781
gregb2781

Of course society is not well. Liberals have forced their beliefs on others and made children weak. They have grown up being told they are entitled, told they might be a girl in a boys body, told they are racist. And now you see the results.

Report Add Reply
62462
62462

Said no social scientist ever. Dude, you need a hobby; trolling ain't doing it for you!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.