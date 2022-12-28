The Bend City Council has passed a new rule that would mandate homeowners pay for a home energy score before selling their home. To say this seems like a bad time to add more cost and complexity to housing is an understatement.
Sure, $250 may not seem like much. But it’s another cost to housing in a market where prices continue to climb, and those costs add up. Since 2015, an average of 2,330 transactions per year were recorded in the Multiple Listing Service of Central Oregon. If that trend continues, collectively Bend homeowners would pay $582,500 per year for energy assessments (assuming the cost is only $250 and the lack of trained assessors doesn’t lead to price increases or “rush fees”).
What’s more, the city will need to hire staff who will be tasked with auditing listings and identifying those who are not in compliance. By the time you look at salary, benefits, office space, a car, and so on, the cost to the city is easily more than $100,000 per year. How much is this council looking to invest annually in a symbolic gesture?
While a lot of different terms have been used to describe what the city is pursuing — on the recent council agenda it was listed as, “Residential Energy Performance Rating and Disclosure” — let’s be clear, it’s a mandate, a mandate to pay for an assessment whether either the buyer or seller wants to have it done or not.
If you fail to receive the assessment prior to listing your home, you’ll be looking at an initial fine of up to $750. That fine will continue to grow until the homeowner complies!
Yes, city staff and the climate committee — which is recommending the requirement to the City Council — have said that the goal is not to fine people, but rather work with those not in compliance and take an educational approach. Which begs the question, why is a fine included in the ordinance at all? Better yet, why require people to get an assessment when anyone who wants one can get one right now?
What do Bendites get for this $582,500 annual cost? They get an arbitrary, one-to-ten score based on basic information (date built, insulation, windows, etc.). It’s symbolic and arbitrary. Even the most ardent of proponents do not claim that it will have any direct impact on greenhouse gas emissions.
Proponents also like to say that a mandated energy score is like an MPG rating for cars. This is not an accurate comparison. Again, it is a one-to-ten score — like a mechanic saying a 1967 Corvette is a two, and a 2008 Zapcar is a 10. What is in fact like an MPG for a home is the utility bill history, which is completely free and can be accessed in about 10 minutes online.
As a Realtor, I recognize the value of green building standards, both for the planet and for an owner’s wallet. But my clients have a choice as to whether they purchase a new, energy efficient home or an older fixer-upper in their dream neighborhood.
If they buy that fixer-upper, they can get a home energy score today if they want one. Shouldn’t they get to choose the services they want to pay for? It’s always been that way. Shouldn’t it stay that way?
The City Council is working to address climate action, and councilors efforts are appreciated. But this is the wrong approach at the wrong time. It’s symbolic gestures like a mandatory home energy score that pull focus, time, and resources from real solutions to the challenges our city faces.
Please, tell councilors not to spend your money on arbitrary things that do not create results. Remind them that you can make your own decisions at council@bendoregon.gov.
Brent Landels is president of the Central Oregon Association of Realtors.
