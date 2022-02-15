As long-time residents of Bend’s Old Town Historic District we’d like to offer our perspective and experience pertaining to our neighborhood. We were actively involved in its inception and are supportive of historic preservation.
How many people remember the Pilot Butte Inn? How many people think its preservation would be appreciated in 2022? We hear so many locals lament its unfortunate destruction. But for years up to the 1970’s, Oregon’s historic resources, and nationwide, were being destroyed right and left with no consideration of the history, until historic preservation legislation finally took hold at the national level with the National Historic Preservation Act 1966. From there, states were mandated to come up with legislation and plans to preserve and protect their historic resources. In Oregon this is known as Statewide Planning Goal 5. These, along with the national standards, define the rules structure for the preservation of historic resources.
After a couple of years of hard work, the Old Town Historic District was listed on the National Historic Registry by the majority of property owners in 2000. It took some work to educate people to learn that the preservation of their historic properties would only serve to make Bend a better place and improve the neighborhood. Presently, Delaware Avenue and our surrounding neighborhood is seeing lots of appropriate efforts to preserve the character of the homes that housed the early mill workers. Historically, this neighborhood has and continues to have multifamily dwellings. As an example, single-family homes became boarding houses for military wives during World War II. Our modest home comfortably fits our family of five. We’re seeing new construction and density, which is a city goal. But, new construction needs to be done to the standards of our historic district.
The example in The Bulletin’s editorial for density in an historic district is problematic. The proposed structure nearly covers the entire lot. Historically, there is a front yard. Also, there is concern about the size: Would this be a typical house on Delaware?
Generally, the footprint for a home in the historic district is 800 to 1,200 square feet. The proposed triplex is 2,932, and will stick out like a sore thumb. A triplex most likely brings more vehicles. Traditionally, these modest homes had very small garages, and most parking is pushed to the street. We are already seeing increased parking issues leading to requiring parking permits. But to assume that living here is for rich people is ridiculous. Granted, the housing prices in this neighborhood are through the roof, but they are in this entire city. And our guess is, this triplex will not provide affordable housing.
The establishment of an historic district comes with standards that need to be followed. An historic districts gets a pass on density precisely because it’s an historic district that meets established standards. Historic neighborhoods do grow and evolve, but need to do so reasonably.
