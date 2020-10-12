Oregonians need and deserve elected leaders who will tell the truth, are upfront with the public and put the needs of the community ahead of their own ambitions for power. At the national level, we’ve seen what happens when politicians spout lies, recklessly embrace fringe conspiracy theories and abandon truth just to get elected. I’m disappointed that we’re now seeing the same here in Bend.
Republican state Rep. Cheri Helt has shown repeatedly that she is willing to say anything to get reelected, including publishing disgusting, dangerous lies in her campaign materials. Bend voters deserve so much better than recycled gutter politics.
In her latest slander, Helt has claimed, ludicrously, that Deschutes County Deputy District Attorney Jason Kropf has turned a blind eye to sex trafficking. I can honestly say that this is a bald-faced lie and that our community is in fact safer because of the work Kropf does every single day.
Helt’s lies have been plucked from debunked conspiracy theories being pushed in the darkest corners of the internet.
Here’s the truth: While Helt has been in Salem voting against increased school funding, against climate legislation and against affordable housing, Kropf has been serving on the front lines in Central Oregon, fighting to protect our kids. Kropf has spent the last 15 years prosecuting numerous cases involving domestic violence and children who have been subjected to abuse and neglect, and he is keenly aware that our children are vulnerable to exploitation. That’s why, as a key member of our district attorney’s office, Jason has supported the work of Deschutes County’s Commercially Sexually Exploited Children Response Team, a group of community partners including the district attorney’s office, victim advocates, and law enforcement that works to provide services to victims and investigate the exploitation of minors.
Jason has seen firsthand that we need to be steadfast in these efforts to keep our kids and community safe. He supports giving better tools to law enforcement to uncover sex trafficking in our region and supports the prosecution of those offenders.
A father of a young daughter, this issue is personal for Jason, who has spent years working with foster kids and volunteering in our local schools. He has a proven track record of standing up for women and children in our community who have been abused or dismissed, which is why he has the support of groups like Stand for Children, Mother PAC, Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon, Safety and Justice PAC, Basic Rights Oregon and more.
Helt has even taken to slandering me, which is interesting, because it wasn’t that long ago that she sat across from me at a local bakery trying for an hour to convince me to endorse her campaign. I declined, and here we are. Helt’s actions show a real lack of integrity on her part.
In her quest for reelection, I doubt that Helt has stopped to think about the potential these lies about Jason have to put his family and his security at risk. It’s straight out of the Trump playbook: spin a bunch of heinous lies about your opponent, sit back as fringe supporters take those lies as a cue to threaten or engage in violence and then refuse to take any responsibility for your actions. It’s reckless, dangerous and unbecoming of someone who’s supposed to safeguard the common good.
We don’t have to stand for these duplicitous tactics. Instead, let’s demand that Helt stop distorting Kropf’s record of serving this community and instead answer for her own record of voting against school funding, against environmental protections and against policies that ensure that everyone in Central Oregon has a home.
As a Salem politician, Cheri Helt has let the voters of Bend down. As a candidate, she’s doing it again. We deserve a real voice in Salem, and that is Jason Kropf.
Vote Jason Kropf for state representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.