I really want to believe that a mass shooting can’t happen in my sweet small town, but I know better. We are averaging one new mass shooting per day in America.
Our 20-year debate over gun control has been fruitless and divisive. Other countries, which have just as many guns per capita as we do, do not have mass shootings. This is a uniquely American illness. Do I think teenagers should have access to AR-15’s? Absolutely not. But even a gun collector does not make a mass shooter.
Mass shooters don’t just snap; it’s a slow deterioration. Most often, it starts with childhood trauma or being the victim of severe bullying. Mass shooters are almost always suicidal before they are homicidal and there are always warning signs such as self harm (cutting); passive threats of violence online called “leakage”; suicidal thinking; substance abuse; a drastic change in appearance like military costuming; excessive time on social media; increased agitation or being more withdrawn; a fascination with past mass shootings, particularly Columbine; extremist ideologies and seething hatred; or a newfound obsession with weapons (for a full list of common warning signs go to our website www.preventmassshootingsnow.org).
These warning signs need to be common knowledge. Fail to report a sign, and we miss an opportunity to thwart an attack. And we need to change the narrative. The message to the potential shooter needs to be that they will get support, not punishment. Numerous mass shootings have taken place shortly after the person was fired from their job or expelled from school.
We need a radically different approach to ending mass shootings. We need an army of specially trained mental health professionals to identify these broken people early, before they are too far gone. To accomplish this, I believe we need a Crisis Corps: a national, centralized, standardized program created for the sole purpose of preventing mass shootings. Every community member should have one phone number — a Crisis Corps Hotline — that they can call when they suspect someone is on a pathway to violence. I believe there should be a Crisis Corps Center accessible to every school district and every law enforcement agency to report school threats or threats in the workplace — to bring all the little pieces of concerning information to one table — one table where specially trained crisis intervention specialists connect the dots and get that person help immediately.
We can’t expect each individual school district and law-enforcement agency to fix this problem. It’s too big. It’s too complex. The resources aren’t there.
Every Crisis Corps Center would have a threat assessment coordinator, a licensed therapist, case managers and peer support specialists to help a disturbed individual address their grievances, express their anger in a safe place and get intensive wrap-around care for the entire family.
Where will the money come from? Well, we’ve spent trillions of dollars on COVID; we spend $50 billion in foreign aid every year; we spend $23 billion on NASA every year, I think we can find a few billion to protect our school children from being murdered.
If we can afford a Peace Corps, AmeriCorps and Headstart Programs, we can afford a Crisis Corps.
If you would like to support this effort, you can do several things:
•Attend our free Prevent Mass Shootings Now “The Signs Are There” Webinar on June 22 from 5:30pm-7:00pm to learn the warning signs, risk factors and prevention strategies. This seminar is highly recommended for parents, school district personnel and law-enforcement officers. To register, go to our website at www.preventmassshootingsnow.org
• Donate on the website or send a check to: Prevent Mass Shootings Now, P.O. BOX 1716, Sisters, OR 97759. Any amounts helps!
• To volunteer, contact Lezlie@preventmassshootingsnow.org
Together, as a community, as a nation, we can make this the first and last generation of mass shooters. We can stop this madness!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.