Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

There is a little-known treasure in Sisters, Oregon. Fifi Bailey retired from being a longtime postal carrier in Camp Sherman and a current small business owner, Fifi’s Hauling Service, in Sisters. Lately, as she is nearing retirement from her businesses, she is starting a new venture: The O.D.A. Project, Organ Donor Awareness. Organ donorship, an option on the Oregon driver’s license, is still underrepresented in the state, and Ms. Bailey’s latest mission in social awareness and responsibility is to bring the awareness to the forefront.

One of her ideas is to have the organ donor option on the license to be an “opt out” option rather than an “opt-in” selection on the license application thereby increasing the percentage of likely donors and having the state endorsement of a recognized need. To change the existing system would require a letter writing campaign to the governor’s office or a signature collection campaign to bring it to the attention of the legislature then to the process of presenting it as an initiative to the voting public. The idea originated when Ms. Bailey donated one of her kidneys to her son who needed the life-saving donation. As a member of the donor community, Ms. Bailey acquired a new awareness of the constant need for donations and the potential to save the lives of 17 people per day. There are currently 105,772 individuals on the waiting list for organ transplant in the United States. As Oregon is a national leader on many social issues, Ms. Bailey supposes the constituency in Oregon would be receptive to the suggestion and the opportunity to save more lives.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Chris Patrick lives in Prineville.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.