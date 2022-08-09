There is a little-known treasure in Sisters, Oregon. Fifi Bailey retired from being a longtime postal carrier in Camp Sherman and a current small business owner, Fifi’s Hauling Service, in Sisters. Lately, as she is nearing retirement from her businesses, she is starting a new venture: The O.D.A. Project, Organ Donor Awareness. Organ donorship, an option on the Oregon driver’s license, is still underrepresented in the state, and Ms. Bailey’s latest mission in social awareness and responsibility is to bring the awareness to the forefront.
One of her ideas is to have the organ donor option on the license to be an “opt out” option rather than an “opt-in” selection on the license application thereby increasing the percentage of likely donors and having the state endorsement of a recognized need. To change the existing system would require a letter writing campaign to the governor’s office or a signature collection campaign to bring it to the attention of the legislature then to the process of presenting it as an initiative to the voting public. The idea originated when Ms. Bailey donated one of her kidneys to her son who needed the life-saving donation. As a member of the donor community, Ms. Bailey acquired a new awareness of the constant need for donations and the potential to save the lives of 17 people per day. There are currently 105,772 individuals on the waiting list for organ transplant in the United States. As Oregon is a national leader on many social issues, Ms. Bailey supposes the constituency in Oregon would be receptive to the suggestion and the opportunity to save more lives.
Currently, her application for a 503-c nonprofit is pending the rest of the formal paperwork and approval, but Fifi will issue a receipt for any and all donations upon request. She sees the opportunity to donate as a win-win proposition. Many household items should not be landfill fodder, but can be used, repurposed, recycled into art projects or other creative uses. The idea came to her while visiting the recycle yard one day. “Why not recycle your body,” rather than just disposing of it when many of the parts of it could still be used to make someone’s life better? The idea expanded into a vision and then a passion for life itself and the compassionate donation, a final act, when one no longer needs the use of their body, but it is not completely worn out. So, in kind, if our dear readers have not opted into the organ donor system with the state, and the idea does not disagree with their religious beliefs or other philosophical underpinnings, Ms. Bailey encourages everyone to consider becoming an organ donor.
To promote the non-profit, The O.D.A. Project, Ms. Bailey is hosting a fundraising event, a flea market at her residence in Sisters at 572 S. Fir Street, each Weekend in August. She is accepting donations of a variety of household items, project supplies, children’s supplies and toys for resale at her fundraiser. While cash is also accepted as a donation, she encourages the public to stop by, hear the story of her vision, and browse her collection of treasures to re-purpose in a new setting. She can also be reached by phone for an appointment to volunteer, browse and shop, donate, or simply hear the story of the vision of the O.D.A. Project at 541-419-2204.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.