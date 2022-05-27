Guns no more kill people than knives stab, pillows suffocate, baseball bats bludgeon or spoons make people fat. It’s the user — the humans behind these inanimate objects that are entirely responsible.
This constant hue and cry for stricter gun laws is, in large part, propagated by the ill-informed or agenda-driven politicians. It should be apparent to rational people that gun control laws have little effect on criminals and no effect on sociopaths. If an insane person really wants a gun, he will find a way to obtain one.
The expression that’s been bandied about for some time now is, “When seconds count, the police are just minutes away.”
That would certainly be a true statement concerning the horrible tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, and it would fit dozens of similar circumstances over the past few years.
I don’t believe there is any way to effectively stop most insane people from doing unspeakable things. We simply can’t know who these future mass murderers will be.
To declare our schools and colleges gun-free zones is ridiculous on its face. Being gun-free zones makes them very attractive, soft targets.
Sociopaths are clearly drawn to “Gun Free Zones” where large numbers of unarmed, innocent men, women and children are gathered in small spaces.
It seems the sociopath, in Uvalde, simply walked into the school through an unlocked back door. It surprises me that, in this day and age of horrible savagery, any school is left unlocked. I have to believe that will no longer be the case.
But locked doors alone will not solve the problem. It would take little effort for a determined killer to break into a school through a standard glass window. I know there are projects and various proposals to harden schools with bulletproof windows and hardened doors and that’s great. But it will take time and a great deal of money but, unfortunately, it must be done.
There are many people suggesting we arm teachers and there are many who think that is a terrible idea. I fall somewhere in between. To arm unqualified teachers is, without question, a bad idea. That concept could create a bigger problem than it would prevent.
But to authorize some highly qualified and trained teachers or administrators to be armed would be a great idea.
As a possible alternative I suggest we, as part of the dialogue we are continually engaged in, look to our retired law enforcement officers, both civilian and military, to aid in the protection of our schools.
Depending on the size of the community, there could be dozens, maybe hundreds of highly qualified retirees who would jump at the chance to volunteer their help to protect our children by patrolling the school grounds and halls. They might be a parent, a grandparent, aunt or uncle or simply a concerned community member. Many of these qualified retirees may seek out activities that would both benefit their community and fill their day.
There may be enough volunteers in a highly populated area to allow these volunteers to dedicate as little as a day or two a week, depending on their available time.
It is possible our schools could be protected by highly dedicated, qualified and trained security force at little cost.
Maybe local police departments or sheriff’s offices would be willing to set up a comprehensive screening and training programs for these volunteers.
