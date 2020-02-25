In reading recent letters/op-eds from several residents (and even a non-resident), it was interesting to hear them say, as a result of our growth, Bend had become “unlivable,” “an undistinguished swath of urban sprawl” and even “a mess.”
I was reminded of the quote by Yogi Berra, “Nobody goes to that restaurant anymore because it’s too crowded.”
Questions about growth — Is it good or bad? What can or should we do about it? — have been a contentious topic since I moved here in 1992. There isn’t a simple answer so look skeptically at anyone who tells you there is. People have very different — and often perfectly legitimate — perspectives on the topic. Population growth has both negative and positive impacts, and how you view it largely depends on your current situation, personal priorities and the criteria you use to define “quality of life.” Do you see things primarily through an environmental lens (priorities are clean air, water, open space, less traffic congestion, etc.) or do you see things primarily through an economic lens (priorities are affordable housing, livable wages, good business climate, etc.)?
I fully understand and empathize with people who feel that rapid growth is changing our community’s character and feel. Back in 2000, I actually ran (successfully) for Bend City Council as part of a “Slow Growth Down” slate. Bend was getting more crowded, traffic had gotten worse, parking was increasingly difficult to find and housing costs were trending higher (sound familiar?). At that time, I viewed Bend’s quality of life solely through an environmental lens.
But, through years of experience, and actually taking the time to understand the law, I’ve adopted a more nuanced view. The bottom line is we live in a free society where people are allowed to move and decide where they want to live. There isn’t a mechanism — state or local law — that allows us to say, “You can come in, you can come in, you can come in...but not you.” In fact, Oregon cities are required to “accommodate” growth. If Bend were to impose a limit on the number of people who moved here or the number of houses that could be built, we would be taken to court and we would lose.
Many others have complained about the City letting trees get cut down and construction occurring on undeveloped lots. While those actions clearly represent an adverse change to adjacent neighbors, people need to understand that this is the fundamental tradeoff of the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) — the centerpiece of Oregon’s acclaimed land use laws. The preservation of farmland and forestland and open space outside the UGB is done explicitly in return for allowing more development inside the UGB. The U in UGB stands for urban, meaning all land within the UGB is ultimately intended to be developed (this includes housing, businesses, roads, schools, parks, etc.).
So what can we do about the growth, currently pegged at an estimated 8-9 people a day who move here? There are definite restrictions on our ability to affect the rate of growth, but we can try to manage it. And that’s precisely what the city (Council and staff) have been trying to do over the past several years with important (though not always sexy) projects like updating the Sewer Master Plan, Water Master Plan, Transportation System Plan, implementing the Septic to Sewer Conversion Program, and developing the transportation bond for the May ballot.
I’m not arguing whether growth is good or bad. I’m simply suggesting that everyone who feels strongly about it listen to the opposing views. That fantastic neighbor who rescues your dog or helps you shovel your driveway or babysits your kids may be one of the many people in our community that we call “growth.” Remember, unless you were actually born here, then you, too, moved to Bend at some time in your life.
