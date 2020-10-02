This week, Bend -La Pine School s confirmed what most parents feared — that the partial return to in-person school for grades K-3 has been postponed indefinitely. The immediate driver was an increase in coronavirus cases above state-mandated reopening thresholds. The larger cause was a government that is failing our children at multiple levels.
The apparent indifference to the situation at the city, county and state government leaves parents little hope for any change. The menace of school closures has been evident for months, months during which local leaders prioritized reopening of restaurants, bars, gyms and vacation rentals over schools.
I fear loss of the entire school year. I’m exhausted and worried. And along with so many others in Bend, I am angry.
A three-point summary of the situation:
• Keeping children out of school undermines their education and socialization, induces behavior and health problems and is massively costly for society. I trust this is quite obvious.
• Shutting schools is an economic shutdown for parents of young dependent children. Among all of the pain from economic shutdowns, I cannot conceive of a more harmful distribution of impacts.
• Because young children 1) are statistically the least likely to contract coronavirus, 2) are at negligible risk of harm from the disease if they contract it, and 3) are inefficient spreaders of the virus relative to all other age groups, any child-focused policy will be among the least effective in managing the pandemic. If anyone can explain why it should be our only local shutdown while we’re seeing movies in theaters, hitting the bars and welcoming bachelor parties with open arms, I am all ears.
The school shutdown “policy” is hugely ineffective, very costly and highly regressive.
It is an outcome that couldn’t be further from city goals around “consistent stewardship of resources and quality of life.” It couldn’t be in greater conflict with political campaign commitments to our families and children. It is an embarrassment.
Among my own relatively privileged peer group, several people have lost or been force to quit jobs and everyone has lost significant income. We’ve all seen our children in distress. The burden grows more urgent by the day. Worse, for the less well -off in our community, the closures are pushing families to the brink. For children who don’t come from safe and caring homes, the consequences are life altering and ruinous. They are in peril.
All government leaders need to work together to do whatever is necessary to enable a return to school. That probably means both limiting less essential local activities and challenging or appealing the governor’s misguided policy of numerical mandates applied exclusively to schools. It also means partisan finger pointing needs to stop and problem solving for our community needs to begin.
We have an awful pandemic. Let’s not exacerbate it by further harming our children with misguided school shutdowns. The people hired our government representatives to help the community thrive, and we need some real leadership in this difficult time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.