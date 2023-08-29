Over the course of eight months, I have met hundreds of Oregonians across 26 counties with a simple goal in mind: to listen. I am honored to be Oregon’s governor, and the only way to serve everyone well, the only way to bring our state together, is to listen.
On one of the first stops of our tour, the first lady and I sat down with educators, parents, and grandparents at Yoncalla Elementary School in Douglas County. A grandmother spoke very candidly and emotionally about her experience participating in a parenting class offered at the school through Early Works, their early childhood development program. It was like having a conversation at her kitchen table. She shared that the program helped her to recognize and break generational norms in her approach to caring for her grandchildren and even her adult children.
It was an inspiring, hopeful conversation.
This was the first of many moments where Oregonians have been courageously honest with me about their lived experiences. These moments don’t happen without the opportunity to sit across from one another — in person, in a familiar place.
But it’s not just about hearing the good things.
In Boardman, at the request of local community members, I participated in a “town hall” style conversation with residents in Morrow and Umatilla counties who have been impacted by high nitrate levels in their domestic well water. I am grateful for the dozens of residents who showed up to share their health concerns, their fears, and their asks for help from the state. This was an important opportunity for me to hear directly from residents and reaffirm my commitment to a coordinated state response to the water quality issues in the basin.
Across Oregon, there are hopes and challenges. And there are new ideas, too.
Oregon is brimming with innovation that will drive new models of how Salem can serve every part of the state. Like the work being done in Seaside, where health care organizations are combining supportive housing for unhoused individuals and workforce housing for health care workers in one location by renovating a Red Lion Inn. This is an example of the collaborative approaches we can support in different communities across the state to tackle Oregon’s housing challenges.
And though every community is different, one thing I’ve heard again and again is that we all want a safe place to call home, a good school for our children, and help when we need it, no matter where we live. That’s what I want for all Oregonians.
Housing and homelessness, mental health, addiction, education, and child care are top of mind issues for Oregonians, regardless of where they live. I will continue to listen to every Oregon community to help them achieve our shared aspirations, and I am deeply grateful for the guidance I have received so far. Thank you.
I am excited about the next 10 counties. Here’s my ask of you: Invite me to your communities, continue to be frank with me about what’s working and what’s not working, and give me the opportunity to be a partner in achieving the outcomes we all want. You can request a stop on the tour here: tinyurl.com/Koteklisten
