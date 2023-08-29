Tina Kotek

Gov. Tina Kotek in Sisters on Aug. 25. 

 Submitted photo

Over the course of eight months, I have met hundreds of Oregonians across 26 counties with a simple goal in mind: to listen. I am honored to be Oregon’s governor, and the only way to serve everyone well, the only way to bring our state together, is to listen.

On one of the first stops of our tour, the first lady and I sat down with educators, parents, and grandparents at Yoncalla Elementary School in Douglas County. A grandmother spoke very candidly and emotionally about her experience participating in a parenting class offered at the school through Early Works, their early childhood development program. It was like having a conversation at her kitchen table. She shared that the program helped her to recognize and break generational norms in her approach to caring for her grandchildren and even her adult children.

Tina Kotek is governor of Oregon.

