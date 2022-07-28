Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

In early July, the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, the 340,000-acre Hermit Peak blaze, came to a quiet end.

What stopped the fire? Was it firefighting? Did the fire run into fuel breaks? Did thinning halt its spread?

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

George Wuerthner is an ecologist who has published numerous articles and several books on wildfire issues. He lives in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.