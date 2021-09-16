Prineville/Crook County Economic Development operates through Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO), a nonprofit corporation founded in 1981, with the mission of creating a diversified local economy and strong base of middle-class jobs in Central Oregon.
Historically, Prineville is a town that has excelled in natural resource-related businesses, especially the wood products industry. The Prineville Renewable Energy Project (PREP) is an amazing opportunity for the city of Prineville and Crook County to innovate and diversify traditional wood products employers and roles. It is more difficult to find employment within Central Oregon’s rural communities than some of the more metropolitan counterparts, so any family-wage jobs created here help retain residents that traditionally commute out of Crook County. Having more diverse roles available in the community can reduce the impact of an economic downturn similar to the one experienced in 2008 when wood products dominated most of the employment in Crook County.
During the downturn, Crook County had the highest unemployment rate in the entire state, reaching about 20% and taking nearly a decade to recover fully. The local economy has diversified immensely since then, providing more economic stability through the current economic crisis from the pandemic. According to Oregon Employment Department’s most recent Central Oregon employment data, Crook County is now back to 116% of pre-pandemic employment vs. 78% in Deschutes County and 58% in Jefferson County.
PREP will create approximately 12-15 full-time jobs in the community and 100 indirect jobs that will support the forest cleanup. This does not include the 200-plus construction jobs that will be required to get the project off the ground. With a successful rollout of the biomass project, other communities may replicate the concept around the state to increase the volume of clean energy and mitigate forest fires and the polluted air that results during the dry season each summer.
The proposed biomass project will tap into a new renewable energy source for the city of Prineville that is not weather-dependent and can be utilized 24 hours a day. This initiative by the city, in partnership with Crook County, would assist with business development efforts, local job creation and improved quality of life for residents through the generation of clean energy.
Air quality often plays a role in advanced manufacturing operations and service sector organizations, typically an asset for locating in Central Oregon. However, neighboring forest fires in the late summer and early fall quickly spread due to the volume of woody debris on the forest floor, and create an adverse impact due to the smoke emissions that continue to blow into the area.
Central Oregon’s economy is largely driven by tourism and hospitality, so the impact of poor air quality on travel and events will continue to result in decreased accommodation revenue, downtown foot traffic and a downturn in outdoor recreation, such as hiking, boating, biking and camping that has made the region an oasis for tourists locally, regionally and globally.
An often-overlooked component of economic development is disaster resiliency — preparation and resolution of natural and economic catastrophes impacting the business climate and quality of life. Prineville is proactive in its approach to forest health and well-being by preparing for this annual and impactful problem occurring throughout the West Coast in the form of forest fires and turning that into a positive — clean energy. Additionally, the facility may provide power for critical services in an extreme event or disaster, improving community resiliency.
Many of our larger companies around the region pride themselves on sustainable practices, and this will provide another avenue, largely untapped in the region, for power that isn’t as dependent on seasonal conditions. The 20MW of power generated will provide baseload utility capacity growth in correlation with the growing number of new and expanding businesses and in-migration of new residents/employees that we have continued to see in Central Oregon over the past decade.
