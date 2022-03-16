In 2021, a pre-application was submitted by KJD Architecture on behalf of Colvin Oil/GP Energy/Andretti Group, a national fuel company, for the property on the southwest corner of the Murphy/Brosterhous roundabout in Bend. The property is in the middle of a neighborhood (I would invite anyone who has not recently done so to drive the 2 miles of Murphy from Third to 15th to see just how densely populated this area now is, with new housing being built daily).
The 2.77-acre property is zoned CC, commercial convenience, and the pre-application documents show a phased plan gas station, convenience store, and a drive-thru food building, in addition to a pub, food carts, and mixed-use shops/residential buildings. The CC zoning requires special-use permits for the vehicle-centric gas station and drive-thru, which KJD hopes to obtain. KJD’s presentation to the involved neighborhood associations back in October 2021 was met with resistance by every neighborhood participant in attendance. An online petition already has close to 1,500 signatures against the proposal.
There are other parts of this proposed development that are favorable, although there is no guarantee that the phases will be implemented beyond the gas station and convenience store. Work/residential buildings help ease our housing crunch and provide services important to the area. A food cart lot and a brewpub are a great first step toward public spaces for the community. Lyn Lofland, sociology professor at University of California at Davis and urban studies guru, has written extensively on the importance of third places and public spaces in urban design and development for building and supporting community. A café and an indoor farmers market or small local grocer at this location would be great choices, too — both are public spaces that would encourage and strengthen community health and promote local businesses. Gas stations and convenience stores by their nature do not, and as such do not belong in any neighborhoods at all.
Bend has struggled with equitable housing and communities for a long time. As we grow, there are certain nonnegotiables required for the creation of healthy neighborhoods. Access to alternative transportation options (safe biking and walking, public transportation), healthy food, community spaces and green places are the bare minimum. Gas stations, convenience stores and drive-thrus in the middle of neighborhoods are the antitheses of healthy communities. With the recent additions of sidewalks and bike lanes the length of Murphy Road and Alpenglow Park along Murphy and 15th, Bend has taken two steps in the right direction. Approving plans for a gas station, convenience store, and drive-thru — decidedly car-centric businesses — in the middle of densely populated neighborhoods, close to two schools, would be several steps back.
Additionally, the approval of a new, multipump gas station in the middle of an established residential neighborhood with six-plus other gas stations less than 3 miles away would be in direct opposition to the city’s stated transportation goals and strategies for both fossil fuel consumption/emissions and safety from the recently adopted Community Climate Action Plan. For those who have not seen it, that goal is to “achieve a 40% decrease in fossil fuel use emissions by 2030.” With the recent release of the IPCC’s latest report, any thought of building new fossil fuel-dependent businesses is both asinine and archaic. The rest of the proposed plan is a great fit for a walkable neighborhood; but unfortunately, since the new owner of the property is a national fuel company, I doubt they will give up the gas station without a fight. It is likely they will get one.
