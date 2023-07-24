Editor's Note

A recent story in The Bulletin, “Madras-area farmer testifies to U.S. House panel on impacts of endangered species”, failed to provide context. The story outlined how U.S. Congressman Cliff Bentz, chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources, recently held a hearing where a patron of North Unit Irrigation District testified that the Endangered Species Act is reducing water supplies to farmers in Central Oregon and endangering their livelihoods. As informed Central Oregonians know, this is a gross simplification and misrepresentation of what is going on. Unfortunately, clarification was not provided by The Bulletin.

There is no chance that the Endangered Species Act will be repealed or significantly modified with the current makeup of the U.S. government. Sadly, this hearing was nothing more than grandstanding by Rep. Bentz. If the congressman really wants to help local farmers, there are things he could do. There are ways to deliver more water to real farmers while also restoring the ecosystems that are the backbone of Central Oregon’s current lifestyle-based economy. Scapegoating frogs benefits no one.

Yancy Lind lives in Tumalo and blogs about water and fish at www.coinformedangler.org.

