During my service as sheriff, Jim Porter and I have had professional disagreements over how I run the Sheriff’s Office. I thought they had been worked out, even so, our agencies worked well together in providing public safety services and that partnership has flourished under the leadership of Chief Mike Krantz.
After reading his guest column, I was disappointed in how he used misinformation and untruths to endorse my opponent.
Prior to writing his column, Mr. Porter did not call me to ask questions or obtain factual information prior to listing his criticisms.
Mr. Porter is now repeating information put out by my opponent that has been discredited by myself and others. Even on Friday, our employee association publicly admonished Jim Porter and my opponent for consistently misusing employee association information for their political advantage.
A common thread in his editorial is that Mr. Porter omitted information and stretched facts, to fit his criticisms.
The number of lawsuits we have is consistent with a Sheriff’s Office our size. Having a jail increases liability. Recently, we had two lawsuits dismissed with the plaintiff paying our office $10,000, and another lawsuit had six out of the seven claims dismissed.
Our Search and Rescue unit is the busiest in the state.
To provide the best service we can, we made preliminary inquiries of what DCSO would need to have a helicopter. At no point was there an attempt to buy a helicopter, for any price.
We have several veterans who work here and we will continue to vigorously recruit and hire veterans.
Since becoming sheriff, we have made a specific effort to hire more female deputies for both the jail and patrol. I am pleased that DCSO now has 9 female patrol deputies. Our medical director is female, as is our records staff supervisor.
We have a zero-tolerance policy for harassment and gender discrimination. Our policy requires investigation of these types of complaints, and we hire outside investigators. Our investigations have not found any proven cases of either harassment or gender discrimination.
To meet the demands of those persons suffering from mental illness and addiction, we partnered in the Stabilization Center and increased our mental health positions to appropriately divert individuals away from the criminal justice system and get them the help they need.
Jail deaths are tragedies that occur throughout the country. We have five full-time mental health workers. We have had two suicides in the jail and we investigate each one to determine the facts and how we can improve. We have a suicide prevention team who regularly meets to discuss concerns and issues.
This is apparently an unresolved issue with Mr. Porter over the Sheriff’s Office having an independent SWAT Team that lingers with him. Since the Sheriff’s Office runs the jail, we need the expertise of corrections deputies in the event SWAT is needed for a response within the jail because there are laws, standards and case law that dictates use of force and weapons. These are not redundant resources. These are additional and necessary resources for our partnerships.
Our COVID-19 response was in line with the governor’s guidance to use education and voluntary compliance enforcing the order, our partner law enforcement agencies, and the Oregon attorney general.
This last year, we had 7 traffic deaths in our primary response area. Each one is tragic, which is why all deputies work traffic and our Community Action Target Team focuses on traffic and other proactivity.
The most glaring omission of Mr. Porter’s endorsement is his failure to tell voters why my opponent has the experience and skills to be sheriff.
