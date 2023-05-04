The city of Bend’s fire-rescue department is operating extremely well on its present funding. Its response times are among the best in the state and greater than industry standards. They are not slipping.
To maintain this great service, their needs likely approximate the funding available from the existing $0.20 levy. But the city is asking for almost 4 times as much — $0.76! It would take less than one-third of the proposed levy to replace the funds from the existing levy and increase it by 30%.
Therefore, it appears about two-thirds of the proposed levy ($8 million) is above the actual department needs. This conclusion is reinforced by the city saying it projects the fire department costs will increase 5% annually. Under the existing tax structure, funds to the department have increased 5.6% annually and will likely do so in the future.
While the entire levy by law must go to the fire/EMS, it is possible that the city general fund contribution (the historic source of fire/EMS funding), could be cut back substantially. Thus, over two-thirds of the proposed levy, nearly $8 million, could replace the historic fire/EMS funding source from the general fund. The funds not going to the fire/EMS could then be used for whatever new projects or programs the city wants. This levy may be more about the city wanting more money (two thirds), than about fire-EMS needs (one third).
The city and its supporters note the levy of the last 10 years has stayed the same. All levy rates stay the same, but the revenue from the existing $0.20 levy has increased 5.6% annually since its inception, as has revenue from the general fund to the fire-EMS. The budget of the fire-EMS department has increased from $14.4 million to $30 million, or 111% in 10 years!
Other pertinent 10-year numbers are: call volume has increased 63%, the number of fire-EMS employees is up 60%, the city general fund is up 73% and our population is up 35%.
The fire chief has been quoted as saying they originally wanted $0.82 but cut it to $0.76 when polling showed that was more likely to pass. Apparently, this request was based on what polling said might be the most possible, not actual need.
The city’s permanent tax rate is $2.80 and the current levy $0.20, totally $3.00. Passing the proposed $0.76 levy would increase your total property tax nearly 20%! This is a huge tax increase.
One significant but ignored impact when funding essential services with a short-term levy is: What happens if voters at some point say no to more levies? The city would be in turmoil trying to provide essential services from a general fund that had been fully committed. Massive cuts from desirable but not essential programs would cause chaos. This is why from the beginnings of Bend, until just 10 years ago, city councils took seriously the adage to fund all essential services fully, before funding other programs.
The city is asking for almost four times as much in the proposed levy compared to the existing levy, which has proved very adequate for a top fire/EMS program. By potentially decreasing funding from the general fund to fire/EMS, the proposed levy could free up to $8 million annually for the city to spend on whatever projects or programs it wishes. If we are asked to approve a large levy, we should be fully informed as to why the money is needed and where it is going. The city has not done this, rather it has presented a few facts that often lead to incorrect conclusions.
It seems the city just says “this is our most popular program so let’s just say it needs a lot more money.” The need has not been demonstrated. The huge proposal has not been justified. We must vote NO.
