The city of Bend’s fire-rescue department is operating extremely well on its present funding. Its response times are among the best in the state and greater than industry standards. They are not slipping.

To maintain this great service, their needs likely approximate the funding available from the existing $0.20 levy. But the city is asking for almost 4 times as much — $0.76! It would take less than one-third of the proposed levy to replace the funds from the existing levy and increase it by 30%.

Allan Bruckner is a former mayor of Bend.

