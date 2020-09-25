Oregonians are grieving about the death and destruction caused by wildfires across our beautiful state. There are likely to be more dangerous fires to come this year, according to fire experts.
So I’m especially upset that Timber Unity PAC’s Julie Parrish made outrageous false claims about these fires in her recent op-ed in The Washington Post. Parrish is a former state representative who was voted out of office, not a scientist. She is a representative of timber corporations and their astroturf group, Timber Unity, here in Oregon.
I’m appalled by three of her claims. First, she dismisses climate change as “weather.” The consensus is that these wildfires started when a powerful windstorm swept through Oregon’s drying forests. Climate change contributed to cause these unprecedented fires because of increasingly dry years and hotter temperatures year after year. In at least one case, a lone tree left from a clearcut fell across a power pole, unleashing a spark that started a fire because the growth around it was so dry.
Second, her claim that Black Lives Matter protests have somehow resulted in the wildfires is a racist dog whistle. She expects us to believe that state police would somehow have been able to stop the forest fires if they hadn’t been called to Portland to monitor protests. The state police have warned these false rumors are creating more work for them. There is no evidence that any first responders to the fires were somehow hindered by BLM protests. Parrish insults the OSP, wildfire fighters and Oregonians with this ridiculous claim.
Lastly, Parrish wrongly states that most forest lands in Oregon are managed by the state. In fact, most Oregon forest lands, about 60%, are managed by the U.S. Forest Service. More than a third of Oregon’s forest land is in private hands.
The state of Oregon owns comparatively little of our forest lands, less than 4%. This includes the corporations behind Timber Unity — Stimson Lumber, Freres Lumber and other timber companies — as well as out-of-state corporations.
Parrish fails to mention this privately held land is some of the most valuable for timber and has been logged by these private companies for years with little regulation.
The timber companies Parrish represents badly want to log these few state-owned forests. This explains why she claims the state forests have become fire hazards and must be cut down!
Actually, there has been extensive logging on state lands. The state has a responsibility under the law to balance competing interests in managing these few forests under their control.
Parrish and the corporate interests behind Timber Unity did not meet with Gov. Kate Brown out of worry about fire hazards in state forests. They went to the Capitol to oppose efforts to fight climate change. They threatened employees’ jobs if climate legislation passed. Fighting climate change would mean limits and changes to logging practices that would cut into their profits. Parrish’s timber companies don’t want that.
Oregon is not losing control, as Parrish claims. Timber Unity is losing control of its false narratives about climate change and logging practices. Instead of presenting facts or solutions, Parrish and Timber Unity continue to try to divide Oregonians based on race and where they live.
It’s easy — and wrong — for them to blame Black Lives Matter protests in Portland for the difficulties in containing these fires. They want to distract us from real causal factors of these horrific wildfires — the timber industry’s failure to address climate change and to improve poor logging practices.
I’m eager to see Timber Unity and Parrish actually present accurate information and productive plans for Oregon’s forests to benefit all Oregonians, not just corporate profits. We’re all in this together, and we need solutions to make sure our forests are healthy and thriving, for ourselves, our children, and the generations to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.