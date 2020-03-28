A cry has rung out: “Let’s get the economy started again!”
It has been voiced by people such as Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor of Texas, who suggested that grandparents ought to be willing to die of COVID-19 in service of the economy: “No one reached out to me and said, ‘as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?’” Patrick said. “And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in.”
The Bulletin ran a column by Clive Crook espousing the same essential view. (“The coronavirus trade-off that won’t go away,” March 26) Mr. Crook writes that “a crucial trade-off persists — between the steps you take now to save lives and the damage those steps will do to the economy.”
These statements present an apparent choice between saving human lives and saving the economy. But the choice is a false one, and the framing is profoundly dangerous.
To be sure, measures necessary to forestall COVID-19’s spread will generate transitory economic losses. People will lose income and face financial duress, and businesses may be forced to shutter. However, if COVID-19 is not stopped and the economy is prematurely “started again,” income losses and financial duress will be much worse and persistent. And perhaps millions will needlessly die.
“The economy” depends on people. If millions of Americans become infected with COVID-19 because everyone gets back to work before the outbreak is resolved, the economy will face a catastrophic depression. That’s because the virus will become even more widespread and rapidly infect large swaths of our populace, yielding a torrent of gravely ill and dying Americans.
Discussion can stop here for anyone with basic morality: Prematurely restarting the economy is not worth the risk to human life.
However, for those only interested in financials, we note that gravely sick Americans cannot work or innovate or support local businesses or build houses. And they often cannot even afford medical care to treat COVID-19. Similarly, dead people do not contribute to GDP or generate new jobs or find vaccines or work as baristas or CEOs.
Widespread sickness and death are inimical to economic activity. The result of a premature “restart” would be a permanent reduction of our economy’s productive capacity and severe contraction of aggregate demand. These economic losses would be additive to the lasting psychological scars from needless human suffering — which scars would generate their own lingering economic harms.
So there is no trade-off: Forestalling COVID-19 now is an investment in future economic well-being. We are temporarily pausing economic activity to avoid a protracted collapse; actions to save lives and save the economy are one in the same. (And, no, COVID-19 does not “only” kill off our elders, who may not be part of the labor force. All those with obesity, diabetes, asthma, and other underlying health conditions are at elevated risk of death. These risk factors encompass hundreds of millions of Americans, including much of the labor force. And, in the event of limited access to ventilators and doctors, mortality risks for all rise dramatically.)
So even if the only thing one cares about is “the economy,” letting COVID-19 run rampant is still poor economic policy.
It is also irresponsible, immoral, and flagrantly stupid.
We must not succumb to the false framing of humanity versus economy. We must reject dangerous short-termism. And we must take seriously the well-being of the vulnerable, while recognizing that well-being depends in part on access to economic resources. Which is why it is fully appropriate for government to serve as a backstop to human hardship and provide economic resources for those who need them until it is safe and prudent to let the economy once more do its job — which is to serve people’s well-being, and not, as some suggest, to be served by people at the expense of their well-being.
