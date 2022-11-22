I would like to sincerely thank the Forest Service employees for all their hard work and dedication to this work on Lemon Gulch.
This community and our forests bring great value to me and many others. An active lifestyle and a sense of a hardworking, fun, and kind community are some of them. I have met and become friends with a very diverse, well balanced, smart, and kind group of people. These include cattle ranchers, equestrians, OHVers, mountain bikers, hunters, hikers, and many others. We live, work, and play together in our community, and there is no reason we can’t do the same in the Ochoco National Forest. This is where my thoughts on Lemon Gulch come into play.
I am a bit disappointed by the Forest Service’s preferred alternative of a much-reduced trail system. I will be encouraging the Forest Service to move forward on the maximum mileage proposal and will explain why I think this using their comment process. However, I am very much in support of any decision that can demonstrate we can all use our national forests together in a healthy, respectful, and kind way.
The opportunity to plan trails for all users in the Ochocos is not only smart, it is a necessary process to fix a very unbalanced forest. The amount of trails proposed for mountain biking by the Forest Service and their impacts are nominal and a drop in the bucket compared to the amount of area used by hikers, hunters, cattle, equestrians, sports shooting, OHV, logging, protected wilderness areas, etc. Even if the proposed trails get built, and even if you just focused on the mountain bike trails, this proposal still doesn’t create a good balance. But it’s a start.
The value to having a multilevel trail system relatively close to where you live is huge. The economic benefits to us are obvious. The impacts are nominal in comparison! So, is this proposal and its impacts worth it? I represent a group of local supporters and I can tell you the answer is a resounding yes.
Currently, mountain bikers that live in Prineville need to drive 60-80 miles or more round trip to enjoy the few trails that are currently available. Those trails were never designed for mountain bikes, and they continue to create complaints because of user conflicts. A lot of families don’t get the opportunity to ride these trails. The Lemon Gulch trails will allow short trips from town and will be designed for all levels, which will bring families and friends together.
You don’t have to look very far in this community to see the lights of growth. Good, bad, or ugly, growth is a fact of life. We must continue to grow our community and mitigate the issues that come with that to the best of our ability. I believe very strongly we can do this together.
I support a balanced and open use system for all of us to enjoy no matter what our passions are. That is what our national forests are for! I truly believe we can and should fit mountain biking into the mix. I believe we can work together to make this happen. There is a large group of people that support the mountain bike lifestyle, the Lemon Gulch project, and the values it brings to our community. They want to work together to bring it to fruition. I truly hope the rest of our community and the Lemon Gulch neighbors will join us in making this happen.
