The Deschutes National Forest wildfire policies are misdirected towards logging while ignoring the real threats that could lead to blazes on Bend’s doorstep.
Anyone driving around the national forest near Bend will note the abundance of homeless camps, RVs, campers, and people scattered along forest roads. Each one of these individuals is a potential source of ignition.
Instead of dealing with the often-illegal camping and increased likelihood of a human ignition, the Forest Service spends its funds logging the forest in a delusional effort to reduce wildfires.
Humans and wildfiresHuman-started wildfires accounted for 84% of all wildfires between 1988-2012, tripled the length of the fire season, dominated an area seven times greater than that affected by lightning fires, and were responsible for nearly half of all areas burned. More recent studies put the figure of human-caused wildfires even higher.
The further problem is that humans create ignitions when fuels are sufficiently dry enough to ignite and carry fire but when lightning is rare, as is often the case in Central Oregon. In other words, humans expand the fire season and occurrence of wildfire.
Of these human-caused wildfires, 95% occurred within a half mile of a road. Roads put more people in the forest matrix where everything from an untended campfire to grass fires from hot exhaust pipes can ignite the woods.
Forest management is delusional
Thinning and prescribed burns are ineffective at halting or even slowing most fires burning under extreme fire weather conditions defined as drought, high temperatures, low humidity and high winds.
Winds blow embers over and around thinned forests. Indeed, thinning and prescribed burns may even increase fire spread. Thinning opens the forest stands to greater drying and greater wind penetration.
And prescribed burning favors the regrowth of fine fuels like grasses, shrubs, and small trees that are the primary “fuel” in wildfire spread.
Many studies document the failure of “fuel reductions” in halting fires. But anyone can travel down the McKenzie River to see how the 2021 Holiday Farm Fire raced through a heavily logged landscape.
The failure of “active forest management,” i.e., logging to alter wildfire outcomes, is one reason why more than 200 scientists wrote a letter to Congress: “Removing trees can alter a forest’s microclimate, and can often increase fire intensity. In contrast, forests protected from logging, and those with high carbon biomass and carbon storage, more often burn at equal or lower intensities when fires do occur.”
Various studies have also shown that the probability that a wildfire will actually encounter a “fuel reduction” site is extremely small, typically less than 1%.
What are the implications and relationship to Deschutes National Forest policies?
Community hardening
One of the most effective ways to ensure a structure survives wildfire is “home hardening.” Home hardening means eliminating the potential sources of ignition like wooden roofs and decks, removing flammable vegetation immediately adjacent to the home, and other fire-wise measures.
But communities can create their own “community hardening” by removing the source of ignition near the town.
Closing and removing Forest Service roads would significantly reduce the likelihood of human ignition.
Second, the Forest Service could enforce camping limitations on the forest. In most places, dispersed camping for more than 14 days is illegal. Yet virtual villages have sprouted in the woods with year-round residency.
The agency could ban dispersed camping within 10 miles or so of town. Just as removing ignition sources near a house, eliminating sources near a town can significantly reduce the likelihood of a blaze. It might not eradicate human ignitions, but any blaze that did start would have to travel further to threaten homes, giving firefighters time to intervene.
Instead of funding “fuel reduction” in the backcountry, the Forest Service could spend its funds eliminating the sources of ignition. Such policy changes would be a far more effective and economical means of protecting our communities.
