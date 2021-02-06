In 1999 when I was a state senator, I introduced a bill to allow COCC to award four-year degrees. At that time, Central Oregon was the largest geographic area in the U.S. with a population of over 100,000 that did not have a four-year university. Central Oregon students and businesses were not being adequately served by the state system.
The governor, the Oregon Board of Higher Education and chancellor opposed my bill, but they acknowledged something needed to be done. Over the next two years, working with the Central Oregon region, the board eventually proposed a branch campus in Bend, and conducted a competition between OSU and the University of Oregon over which university would administer the new campus. A branch campus of a major university offered many benefits including a recognized “brand,” and lower administrative costs. Ultimately — working with a group of Central Oregonians — the state board of higher education approved OSU’s proposal for Oregon’s first branch campus.
Gov. John Kitzhaber included $7 million in funding for the new campus in the state budget, and with legislative approval in 2001 the journey began with one building at COCC.
In 2011, the state created the Higher Education Coordinating Commission (the HECC). I was appointed to the HECC. In 2013, the Legislature dissolved the chancellor’s office and the Oregon Board of Higher Education and replaced them with seven independent boards. OSU-Cascades remained a branch campus. There was no proposal to make OSU-Cascades independent like the other universities.
With additional capital improvements, OSU-Cascades begin to build its own campus. The creation of a stand-alone campus was unanimously approved by the HECC, included in the governor’s budget, and approved by the Legislature.
In the intervening years, Central Oregon has flourished with legislative capital investments, OSU-Cascades has helped the region become the state’s fastest-growing producer of income tax revenues.
I am not suggesting that OSU-Cascades should always be a branch campus. It takes time to build successful programs, alumni and a distinct brand. Independence should be discussed when the campus has 4,000 students. At that time, the “economies of scale” and successful curriculum may make independence an option.
Rather than criticizing OSU-Cascades, Rep. Paul Evans and the Legislature should focus on what needs to be done to help higher education. All Oregonians should celebrate the success of the branch campus. It has been a good decision.
We need to move beyond territorial bickering and concentrate our limited resources on actions that will help students to succeed. We are all best served by supporting all of our university campuses as they strive to enable students to compete in a difficult and challenging world.
