Brenna Visser’s July 30 article about Bend’s housing dilemma highlights key elements of the crisis but fails to call out real flaws in the city’s planned effort to create affordable middle housing.
City staff and elected officials have focused solely on diminished housing supply as the source of the crisis. In recent presentations, a staff member has suggested that systemic racism, NIMBYism and resistance to change are primary causes of the reduced affordable housing supply and further that Deschutes County —with a population in 2016 of 190,000 residents — “underproduced 150,000 homes during 2010-16.” A typo? If not, drop a zero, and you are likely closer to the reality. Similarly, the $650,000 median home price utilized in those presentations applies to single-family residences; median prices and rents for middle housing were not provided.
This approach, with its failure to examine relevant facts and an us -versus -them hostility toward any who question the city’s proposed manner of implementing House Bill 2001, disturbs many residents who are concerned about the shortage of affordable housing for those working here. It also ignores the impact of a major cause of the crisis: the nature of Bend’s current housing demand.
Bend’s population increased by 35% between 2010 and 2020 and has grown more in 2021. With these new residents, housing demand has skyrocketed. A significant part of this increase recently has been from retirees who, after cashing out market gains in their homes in major urban areas, have moved here because of Bend’s livability and relative affordability. Since COVID-19 started in early 2020, Bend also has become a Zoom town, again because of its livability and perceived lower cost. That surge has brought many new residents who, while perhaps not so cash-rich as retirees, continue to work remotely in the cities from which they migrated at much higher salaries than those offered here.
Finally, the same qualities that have drawn retirees and Zoomies continue to attract tourists. As a result, short-term rental property, although now more regulated, has drawn cash investors simply seeking a return on their money.
These three buyer groups are the primary cause of a median price for a single-family residence over $625,000.
These demand drivers also have a common element: Few of the buyers and no short-term renters are employed in Deschutes County. Consequently, while our population continues to swell, “help wanted” and “now hiring” signs proliferate; and St. Charles hospital, the only hospital system in Central Oregon, faces a severe staffing shortage. It is these missing workers for whom the city ostensibly desires to provide affordable housing. Yet, as the economist cited in Ms. Visser’s article confirms, simply increasing supply will not result in a decline in median housing costs but “might help” affordability. He does not indicate how increased supply will help, and neither does the city. Instead, staff and elected officials just think it will — even when they are aware of other measures within their control that definitely will affect affordability.
Ms. Visser details some of those solutions at the end of her article; others are set forth in state regulations. Council says it is considering a number of them, but since affordable housing is so critically needed, why some or all of them are not being implemented along with the HB 2001 code amendments is puzzling. Demonizing those who challenge not your objectives but rather your methods and trivializing their concerns over forced street parking may be easier than doing a thorough analysis and then implementing measures that actually work. Retirees, Zoomies, tourists and others will keep buying and renting housing here — so long as Bend remains livable. Our leaders have tools that could enable them to create affordable middle housing for those who work here without diminishing the character of our town. Given the stakes, Bend residents and workers are wondering, why not implement them right now?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.