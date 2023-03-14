In times of extreme political partisanship such as these, it might be surprising to find a progressive Democratic state senator from Eugene and a former Republican congressman from Georgia coming together on an issue. While we may not see eye-to-eye on a slew of matters, we share a strong belief in the promise of this country, and we firmly believe that people who have been through the criminal justice system and remained crime free deserve a second chance.
There is a bill this legislative session that will provide that second chance to thousands of Oregonians. Senate Bill 698, or the “Clean Slate’’ act (sponsored by Sen. Manning), automatically expunges criminal records for people who are eligible. Current law states that individuals convicted of low-level offenses who have completed their sentence and then remained crime free for years can clear their criminal record by petitioning the court. “Clean Slate” does not expand what crimes are eligible for expungements. What it does is fix a broken system. The process for clearing a criminal record through a petition is complicated and cost prohibitive. As a result, less than 7% of eligible Oregonians have been able to clear their records, disproportionately impacting people of color.
An opportunity for a second chance is not a red or blue issue; it is an American one. That is why 10 states — from California to Oklahoma — have passed bills similar to SB 698. Those states arrived at the realization that we hope Oregon lawmakers will share this session: Record automation will make Oregon communities safer, fix a tangled and ineffective expungement process, and put those who have earned their second chance back to work.
Last month, Rep. Collins came to the Oregon Capitol and spoke with legislators about the importance of this issue. When we met, we discussed how, as a military police officer and an Air Force chaplain, we encountered fellow service members when they were not at their best. We watched the military dole out tough accountability for poor behavior. But after these service members faced their consequences, they were quickly given a new opportunity to prove themselves. Had they instead come back to find they were locked out of doing their jobs, could not find a place to live, and had no prospects to advance their career, our military would suffer. That is exactly what happens when people exit our civilian criminal justice system.
A criminal record can keep people from finding work, accessing housing, and more. People released from prison or probation without any hope for a productive and meaningful life are more likely to reoffend, creating more victims and burdening our communities. The Legislature did not establish the expungement process to see it so underutilized. If a food program only provided nourishment to 7% of the intended population (as our current expungement system does for those eligible) the Legislature would take a new approach. The time for that new approach is now.
The vast majority of people who serve time in prison will one day be released. They are our neighbors, just like those service members who faced discipline before returning to bunks next to us at the base. Their success matters to us all.
This is a uniting issue in fractured political times. From the legislation Rep. Collins championed with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in Washington, D.C. to Sen. Manning’s efforts on Senate Bill 698 here in Oregon, consensus criminal justice reform is not just possible but necessary. “Clean Slate” is a bipartisan bill that creates a path to second chances. What is more American than that?
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sen. James Manning, a former military police officer, is a Democrat representing Oregon Senate District 7. Doug Collins, a Republican, represented Georgia’s 9th Congressional District from 2013 to 2021.
The forest road to the Phil’s Trail parking lot off Skyliners Road is accessible year-round. A gate near the parking lot is locked from Dec. 1 to Mar. 31 each year to protect deer and elk winter range. Some want the gate locked to prevent people from camping on the forest land. Closure of the road year-round would require a new environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.