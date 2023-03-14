Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

In times of extreme political partisanship such as these, it might be surprising to find a progressive Democratic state senator from Eugene and a former Republican congressman from Georgia coming together on an issue. While we may not see eye-to-eye on a slew of matters, we share a strong belief in the promise of this country, and we firmly believe that people who have been through the criminal justice system and remained crime free deserve a second chance.

There is a bill this legislative session that will provide that second chance to thousands of Oregonians. Senate Bill 698, or the “Clean Slate’’ act (sponsored by Sen. Manning), automatically expunges criminal records for people who are eligible. Current law states that individuals convicted of low-level offenses who have completed their sentence and then remained crime free for years can clear their criminal record by petitioning the court. “Clean Slate” does not expand what crimes are eligible for expungements. What it does is fix a broken system. The process for clearing a criminal record through a petition is complicated and cost prohibitive. As a result, less than 7% of eligible Oregonians have been able to clear their records, disproportionately impacting people of color.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Sen. James Manning, a former military police officer, is a Democrat representing Oregon Senate District 7. Doug Collins, a Republican, represented Georgia’s 9th Congressional District from 2013 to 2021.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.