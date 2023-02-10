The Oregon spotted frog isn’t the source of Central Oregon’s water woes, but finding a solution that truly saves the species will also benefit farmers and recreation.
February’s drought outlook for the Deschutes River basin is grim. The basin is struggling against an extreme water deficit that’s only getting worse. Reservoirs are at all-time lows. Groundwater wells are running dry. This lack of water is already having profound impacts not only on farmers in Central Oregon, but on imperiled wildlife that call the region home.
One such animal is the Oregon spotted frog. These federally protected frogs have seen the water they need to survive dramatically altered. To save the frog we must be bold enough to modernize the way we manage water and create a healthier, more sustainable future.
Today the Upper Deschutes is managed like an irrigation ditch. Its annual flows have been reversed and water is stored in Wickiup Reservoir during the winter and bled dry through the summer. This supplies water for summer irrigation but washes away riverside plants and destroys valuable frog habitat. This isn’t sustainable.
With a megadrought hammering our region, the threat of water scarcity is very real. It’s a problem for farmers in Central Oregon who have been over-promised water that isn’t there.
Many farmers are already leaving up to half of their fields fallow because of the lack of water. Low water levels are increasing algae and moss that must be chemically removed.
In August 2021 the earliest-ever water shutoff occurred at Wickiup Reservoir. It marked the third time in four years that the water stored over the winter ran out and was only one year into the implementation of a plan that was supposed to prevent exactly that. It’s clear that the current plan is already failing.
Balancing the needs of agriculture and wildlife is indeed crucial, but continuing to siphon off water from the Deschutes River to grow hay for overseas export will never bring or sustain any balance in Central Oregon. Exporting water, one hay bale at a time, isn’t sustainable. We cannot continue to use water to benefit other countries at the expense of our wildlife.
And then there’s the Oregon spotted frog. This charming, black-speckled amphibian faces extinction and cannot survive without enough water in the wetlands it calls home.
Already the frog has disappeared from the Willamette Valley. A century ago, its calls could be heard throughout the wetland-rich valley. As the Willamette River was stretched to meet increasing demands of urban and agricultural development, the frog was forced out.
Extinction is forever, and the Oregon spotted frog is just the first species in the firing line. If we don’t find a workable solution for the Deschutes River basin, it won’t be the last.
If we continue business as usual, even with the current habitat conservation plan, there’s a very real chance this frog will disappear forever. The in-stream flows mandated by the plan are still below the amount the frog needs to survive. Piping the canals hasn’t increased the flows enough to support farming, the frog or recreation.
Still, there are other options that weren’t included in the plan, but which could help both the frog and the area’s farmers. That’s why the Center for Biological Diversity is asking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reopen the Endangered Species Act process and find actual solutions to the problems facing the Deschutes River.
We should keep our water here, for crops that produce food, not just for hay exports. The Deschutes River should be allowed to flow in a way that protects the frog, ensures the farmers have enough water, and supports Central Oregon’s unmatched recreation activities.
This will take even more difficult work, but the benefits of getting this right will echo for generations. We owe our wildlife, our river and ourselves nothing less.
Meg Townsend is an Oregon-based freshwater attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity.
