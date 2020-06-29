Polio paralyzed my right leg during the last global pandemic in 1954. People lived in fear, towns were shut down and no vaccine was available.
The Salk injectable polio vaccine was released in 1955, followed by the Sabin oral polio vaccine in 1963. It took over 10 years to rid North America and the European continent of polio.
In 1979, Rotary International initiated a polio vaccination campaign in the Philippines, which demonstrated that the polio virus could be stopped via mass countrywide immunizations.
The success of the Philippines polio vaccination project led Rotary to pledge to eradicate polio worldwide starting in 1988. At that time, polio paralyzed more than 350,000 people per year in 125 countries, mostly children under the age of 5. Thanks to the cooperation of 200 countries and 20 million volunteers, 2.5 billion children have been immunized.
In the first year, Rotary raised $215 million to support the project. Rotary was soon joined by the World Health Organization , UNICEF, the CDC and more recently the Gates Foundation. Governments from around the world have also contributed significantly to the ongoing program, realizing that polio is a worldwide problem that knows no boundaries.
Only Afghanistan and Pakistan continue to see the scourge of the wild polio virus with less than 200 total cases in 2019. Nigeria was just certified polio -free on June 18. Afghanistan and Pakistan have suffered increases in wild polio virus cases over prior years due to ongoing conflict, lack of basic personal hygiene education and partisan political issues.
Rotary has relied on WHO to organize mass immunization campaigns, identify cases of the wild polio virus, track outbreaks and support local ministries of health in doing targeted immunizations to stop further spread. In January, my wife and I joined a Rotary team in India to work with WHO to vaccinate children and help keep India polio -free. We worked in clinics, went door to door and even visited a school in an urban slum. Teams across India vaccinated over 170 million children in just one week!
Since COVID-19 became a global pandemic, Rotary -funded polio eradication staff and resources have been deployed to help stop COVID-19. They are experts in disease surveillance, testing, and contact tracing. Rotary and WHO have an extensive network of staff and volunteers working to keep the world safe from COVID-19.
Polio and COVID-19 are easily transmitted, and some say “it is only an airplane ride away.” That is precisely why polio has been so hard to eradicate and why COVID-19 will be equally difficult. We have learned much from the polio eradication journey that needs to be applied to COVID-19. The battle will be long and arduous, and we need to be prepared to fight it to the finish.
We need WHO and our international allies in this fight. We need to share information with candor, and we must rely on our friends around the world to help beat COVID-19. We cannot continue to burn our international relationships as if they are just another trivial part of a transaction. It would be a huge mistake for the United States leadership to abandon the expertise of WHO. The highly trained men and women of WHO are people we can count on to help defeat COVID-19 — we know this because of what they have done to help eradicate polio. We need to help them as much as we need them to help us.
