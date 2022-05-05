The more expensive something is, the fewer people can afford it.
This makes intuitive sense for most things — more people drive Fords than Ferraris because Ferraris are very expensive.
It’s the same for housing! The more expensive housing is, the fewer people can afford it. If there are too few low-end options available at a low enough price point, some people will have no home at all. When even the least expensive homes are at Ferrari prices, it should surprise no one that some people can’t afford anything.
The homelessness crisis is fundamentally about the cost of housing and the lack of less expensive housing options. Oregon state economist Josh Lehner says that Oregon is 110,000 homes short of what we need for our population. Low supply and high demand lead to high prices and people without homes.
People talk about drugs and mental health as reasons for homelessness. They certainly don’t help! There is, however, not a strong correlation between those things and increased homelessness. For instance, West Virginia has a raging opioid epidemic — and far lower rates of homelessness than Oregon. New York does not have higher rates of mental illness than Alabama. It has more expensive housing. For the research, have a look at https://homelessnesshousingproblem.com/
The mental image many people have of a “homeless person” is someone who is highly visible, whether camping in a tent or hanging out on a street corner; but the population of people just trying to get by without being seen is far larger. Moms, kids, families, people with jobs — they simply can’t afford a place to live.
“Why don’t they just move?” is a common question from those who do understand the economics and wonder why there are people without homes in places like Bend. Many people do leave. That’s a sad outcome, too: leaving friends and family behind can be a painful, disruptive experience. But for those with fewer resources, some simply can’t move — perhaps they’re homeless because of a chain of events like a broken-down car and the inability to get to work, or a medical emergency leaving them in debt and without the money to move.
Central Oregon is not a hospitable environment. There’s a reason it was one of the last places in the U.S. settled by people of European ancestry. It’s frigid in the winter. It can freeze in any month of the year. It’s hot and dry in the summer. Homeless people died during the heat wave last year. If you were mobile, it’s not the kind of place you’d pick to live unsheltered. The notion that Bend is some kind of “draw” for the homeless is nonsense.
Homelessness is a complex problem, and the solutions are likewise not simple. Research shows that getting people in stable housing situations first, and then treating other problems is the best approach. This is not a new idea — the George W. Bush administration pursued this “housing first” approach with some success. Utah and Salt Lake City take similar approaches.
Our elected representatives are working on a variety of solutions that will help get people into more stable housing options and off the streets. None of these proposals are “The Parkway” — something that will be with us the rest of our lives. The status quo is not working for anyone. Let’s move forward with these ideas. After observing what works, we can double down on what does, stop doing what doesn’t, and be willing to adapt and learn, rather than debate endlessly using the darkest, scariest scenarios from our imaginations. It won’t be a quick or an easy fix. It took years to build up to the housing crisis, and things won’t really get better until we have enough homes of all shapes and sizes.
