A group of activists hold signs while protesting a proposed expansion of the GTN Pipeline in February in downtown Bend. 

 Joe Kline/The Bulletin file

Editor's Note

The proposal to expand the GTN Pipeline, a 61-year-old pipeline that runs straight through my community in Central Oregon, makes me fear the impacts of ramping up the gas capacity of an old pipeline on my already overburdened community. As the executive director of Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly (COBLA), we represent many historically marginalized people. I believe that the GTN Xpress is a significant threat to all communities, but especially people of color. I oppose the GTN Xpress pipeline expansion project. It increases risks on many levels that we cannot afford to bear.

Black people are three times more likely to die from air pollution than their white counterparts. In the U.S., this burden of asthma falls disproportionately on Black, Hispanic and American Indian/Alaska Native people. These groups have the highest asthma rates, deaths and hospitalizations. Pipeline leaks create toxic smog and pollution, which contributes to heart, asthma and other respiratory diseases. All pipelines leak, but older, brittle infrastructure, like the GTN pipeline, is especially at risk for corrosion and rupture. Gas pipelines are built to have an average life expectancy of around 50 years, yet the GTN Pipeline is already 61 years old, already past its prime. The pipeline runs right through neighborhoods, like the proposed development on the east side of Bend. The expansion of compressed gas into the pipeline would not only impact the environment, but it could also result in injuries, illness or fatalities as well as property damage to the many people that live nearby.

Riccardo Waites is executive director of the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly.

