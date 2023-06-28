The proposal to expand the GTN Pipeline, a 61-year-old pipeline that runs straight through my community in Central Oregon, makes me fear the impacts of ramping up the gas capacity of an old pipeline on my already overburdened community. As the executive director of Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly (COBLA), we represent many historically marginalized people. I believe that the GTN Xpress is a significant threat to all communities, but especially people of color. I oppose the GTN Xpress pipeline expansion project. It increases risks on many levels that we cannot afford to bear.
Black people are three times more likely to die from air pollution than their white counterparts. In the U.S., this burden of asthma falls disproportionately on Black, Hispanic and American Indian/Alaska Native people. These groups have the highest asthma rates, deaths and hospitalizations. Pipeline leaks create toxic smog and pollution, which contributes to heart, asthma and other respiratory diseases. All pipelines leak, but older, brittle infrastructure, like the GTN pipeline, is especially at risk for corrosion and rupture. Gas pipelines are built to have an average life expectancy of around 50 years, yet the GTN Pipeline is already 61 years old, already past its prime. The pipeline runs right through neighborhoods, like the proposed development on the east side of Bend. The expansion of compressed gas into the pipeline would not only impact the environment, but it could also result in injuries, illness or fatalities as well as property damage to the many people that live nearby.
Compressor stations, which will be used to insert gas into this pipeline, are where the highest risk of explosion occurs, as well as the highest exposure of cancer causing pollutants. The GTN pipeline has many existing and proposed compressor stations located in close proximity to multiple tribal reservations; such as, the Coeur d’Alene Indian Reservation in Idaho, and the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla and Confederated Tribes of Warm Spring reservations in Oregon. As deadly wildfires seem to engulf more of the Northwest every year, a third of which can be traced back to fossil fuel use, is it smart to put more strain on this senior pipeline that is neighboring tribal lands and populated cities? Unfortunately for the residents of Oregon, Washington, and Idaho, this decision will be made by FERC, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, based on information given to them by a money hungry energy company with a terrible track record for safety and an insufficient environmental impact statement. I’ve seen little to indicate that we even need this gas, since we already have a steady supply that will continue. People are also on a pathway to electrification, which is cleaner and cheaper.
The Oregon Attorney General and both U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden have condemned this pipeline expansion, citing the lack of demand for this increase in volume. Is it just to prop up market share? Without proven demand for the new gas, the profit motivation is clear. The decision here comes down to protecting the profits of the fossil fuel company or the health and safety of real people. FERC claims that it cares about communities of color, but FERC’s actions speak louder than words. Its decision on this pipeline expansion will be a test of its true loyalties; Will the agency rule to protect people? Or will it favor an industry that thus far, fails to clean up after itself, or make repairs and monitor the safety of its pipelines?
We need to require more of the energy industry.
It is already raking in billions while low income individuals suffer from high energy bills. FERC must rule against this pipeline expansion, and protect the health and well being of our communities.
Riccardo Waites is executive director of the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly.
