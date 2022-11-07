Of late, it has become difficult to ignore the emergence of the term, “election-denier”. By definition, this phrase is used to describe anyone who continues to believe that the results of the 2020 election were fraudulent and that Donald Trump was the actual winner. Election-denier, from a validity perspective, is right up there with “flat-earther”, those who reasonably believe that our planet is a disk spinning around the sun. For some people, millions even, facts are completely beside the point. As far as the last presidential election is concerned, we have no less an authority than Chris Krebs, the former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), who, in mid-November, declared the 2020 election to be the most secure in American history. Two days later, Krebs was fired by President Donald Trump.
If you might be inclined to believe that Chris Krebs was lying about the 2020 election, we also have the sworn deposition of former Attorney General Bill Barr. In his testimony, Barr recounted that he had told Trump that his statements about a fraudulent 2020 election were, on the one hand, “utter nonsense”, and on the other, “bulls**t”. Of course, we also have the 60 court cases filed by an assortment of Trump and Republican attorneys that were all thrown out for lack of evidence. Based upon the facts, I would have to state that flat-earthers are operating at a comparable level of intelligence as election-deniers.
One might think, based upon the facts, that the number of election-deniers would be very small. Unfortunately, according to a recent NBC poll, only 22% of Republicans believe that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. This means that 78% of Republicans are election-deniers. I must confess to my astonishment that millions of people could be election-deniers. How is this possible?
The answer leads us back to Donald Trump, a malignant narcissist who could not bear to have his followers realize that he actually lost an election. His strategy has been well documented. He began to cry fraud even before the election. Following the election, he repeatedly stated that he actually won, claiming that the election was stolen, absent any evidence that this was true. Trump’s followers, willing to accept everything he said as fact, jumped on board resulting in a distrust of America’s elections that undermines our very democracy. So here we are with tens of millions of election-deniers. In addition, any candidate seeking the endorsement of Donald Trump had to be an election-denier; in other words, most Republican candidates remain firmly entrenched in the Trump election fantasy land.
Trump carries with him another serious tendency – his love of violence. We can begin with his incitement of a mob of his followers, knowing they were armed, to assault the U.S. Capitol. This attempt to prevent the counting of electoral votes resulted in the death of five Capitol Police officers and injuries to forty. We also have the myriad death threats to: election officials and workers, Democratic members of Congress and Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate for Arizona governor, who has received hundreds of death threats as reported by her campaign manager. Finally, we have the attempted attack on house speaker, Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in a serious injury to her husband.
In the days following the Pelosi attack, the Republican position has been straightforward: “What about Steve Scalise.” You may recall that Rep. Scalise was shot in June, 2017, during a Republican softball practice. Apparently, in the eyes of Republicans the shooting of Scalise, even though he has mostly recovered, balances out all of the violence I described above. What I can’t understand is why Republicans would use Scalise as a violence counterbalance when they had a president who was not only shot but killed. If one chooses the path of stupidity, why not go all in? Perhaps for a Republican, invoking “Honest Abe” is a bridge too far.
Rich Belzer served as director of federal marketing for an NYSE-listed computer company and was subsequently a senior executive with two NASDAQ-listed high-tech companies. He moved to Bend to join Columbia Aircraft, where he became VP of worldwide sales.
