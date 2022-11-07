Editor's Note

Of late, it has become difficult to ignore the emergence of the term, “election-denier”. By definition, this phrase is used to describe anyone who continues to believe that the results of the 2020 election were fraudulent and that Donald Trump was the actual winner. Election-denier, from a validity perspective, is right up there with “flat-earther”, those who reasonably believe that our planet is a disk spinning around the sun. For some people, millions even, facts are completely beside the point. As far as the last presidential election is concerned, we have no less an authority than Chris Krebs, the former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), who, in mid-November, declared the 2020 election to be the most secure in American history. Two days later, Krebs was fired by President Donald Trump.

If you might be inclined to believe that Chris Krebs was lying about the 2020 election, we also have the sworn deposition of former Attorney General Bill Barr. In his testimony, Barr recounted that he had told Trump that his statements about a fraudulent 2020 election were, on the one hand, “utter nonsense”, and on the other, “bulls**t”. Of course, we also have the 60 court cases filed by an assortment of Trump and Republican attorneys that were all thrown out for lack of evidence. Based upon the facts, I would have to state that flat-earthers are operating at a comparable level of intelligence as election-deniers.

Rich Belzer served as director of federal marketing for an NYSE-listed computer company and was subsequently a senior executive with two NASDAQ-listed high-tech companies. He moved to Bend to join Columbia Aircraft, where he became VP of worldwide sales.

