Freedom to read is an inalienable right. A right inherent and integral to the freedom of the press. Freedom to read allows all citizens access to the marketplace of ideas. The freedom of expression and the press are muted when the freedom to read the material is repressed.
This right is under attack by those who want to control what is available for us to read. They endeavor to protect their comfort and their right to choose while sacrificing everyone else’s. Everyone’s liberty to choose, to seek knowledge and information, as well as the investigation of ideas should be respected. Those who advocate banning contrary ideas are dangerous to society. They are those who cannot deal with controversy and the whole truth. Information is power. Writings are torches in the darkness.
Those who choose to ban and censor books are destined for disappointment. You cannot ban and censor ideas forever. Ideas have a fire unto themselves which is uncontrollable and inextinguishable. They will emerge. They will grow. The victors write history, not the vanquished. The story of the conquered eventually is told and the victors held accountable when the whole truth is known. Those who choose to try to control, ban, and censor today should be prepared for the inevitable reversal of fate. This is a sad vicious cycle which should never have started. But it is a cycle which we can resist and one which must be stopped. It is contradictory to profess support of freedom of the press and simultaneously restrict and ban publications.
As parents we have a special responsibility to guide and coach our children. Book banning and censorship isn’t guiding or coaching or even protecting. It is isolating and mental imprisonment. Children of all ages are curious. They will find ways to get, see, and read information on the provocative subjects you want to shelter them from. It is our responsibility to ensure the information they get is real, balanced, not biased or misinformation. We must be engaged and be present in their lives. Go to the library with them. Talk to the public and school librarians and encourage age-appropriate sections. Find out what your children are reading. Ensure your children’s web surfing is appropriate. Talk with them. In the forefront of your mind should be the understanding of the hypocritical incongruency of supporting book banning while defending hate speech.
Stand up, don’t be skittish. Exercise and defend your freedom to read, your freedom to write, your freedom to express individual thoughts and ideas. Encourage open publication and distribution without fear of the censor’s blade. Only when citizens explore the full range of human thought and emotion, weighing all perspectives in the balance, can we truly govern ourselves and claim our democratic birthright. Let’s openly, respectfully, grapple with challenging ideas and controversial subject matter. Push yourself to be uncomfortable and curious. Then draw your own conclusions. Conclusions based on broad thoughts, not narrow ones. Information wants to be free. It cannot forever be restrained or repressed. Be brave, be willing to defend expression of ideas, regardless of how much you disagree with them. Resist those in power who want to try to extinguish this flame by censorship and banning. Support the authors who persist. Those who write the truth to, and in spite, of power. Those who present ideas and options to the masses. Support them, don’t ban their writing. Read for pleasure, adventure, insight, and intrigue, but always fiercely defend the freedom to read.
The Bend Parks and Rec Department and the Bend-La Pine school district are mulling new policies for e-bike riding in parks and to and from schools. At present 16-year-olds are allowed to ride e-bikes, but there have been some concerns that e-bikes should be treated more like motorized vehicles, following strict rules of the road. Send comments to letters@bendbulletin.com
