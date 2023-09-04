Kid reading
Freedom to read is an inalienable right. A right inherent and integral to the freedom of the press. Freedom to read allows all citizens access to the marketplace of ideas. The freedom of expression and the press are muted when the freedom to read the material is repressed.

This right is under attack by those who want to control what is available for us to read. They endeavor to protect their comfort and their right to choose while sacrificing everyone else’s. Everyone’s liberty to choose, to seek knowledge and information, as well as the investigation of ideas should be respected. Those who advocate banning contrary ideas are dangerous to society. They are those who cannot deal with controversy and the whole truth. Information is power. Writings are torches in the darkness.

William Barron lives in Bend.

