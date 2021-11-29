Lately, The Bulletin has sponged up much ink spilled among Central Oregonians about new outdoor shelters for the homeless/houseless. Houseless individuals lack permanent housing. Some reside in temporary shelters, like Bend’s Bethlehem Inn, while most live unsheltered in a car, tent, or on the sidewalk. While that ink, in the form of personal thoughts about houselessness, makes for worthwhile reading, an important element has been missing: data and authoritative findings. In preparation for volunteering for a local nonprofit, I conducted an internet search and here is some of what I found. My sources are recent and cover the nation, state or region.
Nationwide, the houseless population declined from 2007 to 2016 but began rising in 2018. The populations of houseless families and veterans are still declining, while the population of the unsheltered has been increasing since 2015.
As of 2020, Oregon had the fifth-highest houselessness rate among the states, at 35 houseless per 10,000 residents. Central Oregon’s rate was 37 per 10,000.
According to Central Oregon Point-in Time counts, which suggest a current houseless population of 1100, about one in twelve is a veteran, one in six is an unaccompanied child or young adult, and two in five are members of houseless families comprising at least one adult and one child.
The houseless continue as our neighbors: Three-quarters were previously housed in the area in which they now find themselves living houseless.
For the vast majority, being houseless is an episodic reality rather than a permanent one. A 2018 study of the Los Angeles houseless population suggests that half might be houseless for only a few months.
Only a portion — 25%-40% — have ever suffered from a mental illness.
Houselessness is, fundamentally, a housing issue. From 1960 to 2000, housing starts nationwide slightly exceeded the number of new households formed, meaning that housing was available (somewhere) for every new household. Since the Great Recession, however, starts have declined precipitously, with only 74 housing units built for every 100 new households. Housing construction in Oregon has not met demand.
Houselessness is also a housing affordability problem. Nearly half of the variance in the rates of houselessness across America’s cities and rural areas is attributable to housing prices. If you live in a community with a high median housing price, then your community likely has a high rate of houselessness.
The houseless have high arrest rates, through typically for “nuisance crimes.” Half of all 2017 arrests in Portland were of the unhoused, but almost exclusively among those lacking shelter. Half of those arrests were for “nuisance crimes,” for example, trespassing on private property, sleeping in a public space, and begging. Seventeen percent were for violent crime.
The recently houseless are greatly overrepresented among the incarcerated, and vice versa.
The root cause of houselessness is the collision of personal circumstances—often economic in nature, insufficient social resources mitigating those circumstances, and insufficient affordable housing.
The “choice” to live unsheltered isn’t a demonstration of personal freedom. Rather, it is a response to insufficient shelter supply as well as stringent shelter requirements that can exclude those with pets and bulky personal property.
Studies show that shelter funding is more cost effective for communities than funding law enforcement and health care responses to the houseless.
Bend already claims several successful shelters, located in or near residential neighborhoods and schools, that residents embrace: Shepherd’s House, Bethlehem Inn, Cascade Youth & Family Shelter, and most recently, the Central Oregon Veteran’s Village.
At search’s end I found the data encouraging. The region’s economic strength and developing infrastructure of resources and shelters makes me hopeful. It seems quite feasible that houselessness among families, veterans, and youth can be made less miserable, less humiliating, less stressful, and less dangerous via increasing access to shelter and resources, thereby facilitating a quick reentry into stable social life. Public and private resources, backed by the community, can make that happen.
