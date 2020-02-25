Why would Republicans leave the State over the Oregon legislature's SB 1530 cap-and-trade bill? Why do they now oppose a proven policy which started as a Republican idea?
Under national Republican administrations in the 1980's cap-and-trade successfully reduced air pollutants involving sulfur in coal (acid rain), chlorofluorocarbons (ozone depletion), and lead in gasoline (brain damage). The policies worked faster and at less cost than originally estimated, well documented by researchers at MIT and Harvard. One of the authors testified in favor of cap-and-trade at the request of Republicans in the 2019 legislative session. (bit.ly/MIT30Years)
So why do Oregon Republicans now resist? I count about ten reasons, each fairly easy to refute here except for a word limit. But several especially egregious falsehoods deserve attention: 1) that cap-and-trade does not work and 2)that it will kill Oregon's economy and jobs.
In 2019, Republican Senator Cliff Bentz told me "I'm not a climate denier but I think any climate policy should be based on evidence." I agree. One source of evidence comes from comparing federal sourced data on emissions, jobs and economic performance of Oregon to California, which enacted cap-and-trade in 2006, and British Columbia, which enacted a revenue neutral carbon tax in 2008. I included BC for Bentz because he stated that he a preferred a BC style tax instead of cap-and-trade. This comparison is available online at (policyinteractive.org/Evidence).
Some highlights of this comparison shows that Oregon emissions continue to climb, missing Oregon's 2020 target reductions adopted in 2007 by over 20% . At the same time, BC with their 30 cents per gallon at the pump carbon tax is on-track to overshoot their 2020 target adopted in 2008 by 40%. Meanwhile, California's emissions are steadily dropping, now below their 2020 target.
Like Oregon now, California objectors once claimed it would kill their economy. But the evidence shows otherwise. From 1990-2012 Oregon historically outperformed California on GDP per capita economic growth. But since 2012, when CA's cap-and-trade kicked in, their economy grew 40% faster than Oregon's as measured by GDP per capita. Not only did CA's cap-and-trade not "kill" their economy, it significantly outpaced Oregon. The same with job growth.
With Oregon public opinion surveys showing less than five percent now deny climate change outright, perhaps "I'm not a climate denier but ... [insert reason]" is just denial in sheep's clothing. One such is "I'm not a climate denier but Oregon is too small to make a difference". I observe that legislators who say this still take small value donations for their campaigns. Four million citizens working together do make a difference, within and beyond our State.
Objectors fear of change is understandable, especially when false fears are loosely broadcast. Checking out documented evidence is essential. It is also essential to know that the proposed policy is phased over 30 years, adaptable to new information, safeguards vulnerable citizens, with funding for adaptation and transition.
In this democracy we elect a representative legislature to examine policy none of us can muster individually. Many legislators have a huge time investment across a decade of consideration. We should now let their vote take place. Each legislator should show up for work and represent their constituency, as they were elected and constitutionally sworn to do.
Legislators, fulfill your oath.
