Home. Home has always been a sanctuary — a place where we can be ourselves. This year, 2020, home has become so much more. A place to worship, a place to learn, a place to work, and a place to rest.
As winter sets in here in Bend, and we have a record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, I am worried.
I am worrying about the safety and stability of members of our community and our neighbors.
For those people who lost work due to COVID-19, unemployment benefits will expire the day after Christmas. And for people who rent their homes, Oregon’s eviction moratorium will expire only a few days later on December 31st who would face displacement from their homes in the middle of a global pandemic.
Since March, people who rent their homes have been protected from eviction because of the pandemic.
This has kept so many people in their homes — it kept people in their homes as unemployment benefits were delayed, and through the hard times too many of our community members have felt since this began.
Data from the census here in Oregon reveals how much some of us are struggling — many of us are paying our rent or mortgage on a credit card, or borrowing money from family or friends to pay for basic needs like food and medicine.
Data also reveals that people of color across our state are more likely to have lost work or income due to COVID, and to face more uncertainty about paying rent.
We know in Bend that housing costs have soared in the past decade.
They broke yet another record this July.
Making rent was already a struggle for low and middle-income families — families made up of teachers, civil servants, restaurant workers, and the people who make our hospitality and service industry possible--and the pandemic has only deepened the struggle.
The eviction moratorium has been a critical solution to the economic hardship so many are facing, and through the summer and fall, local community organizations have been providing financial help to tenants and landlords through rental assistance.
As we head into the darkest days of the year, and with the onset of winter weather here in Central Oregon, we are asking our Legislature to continue this important protection for people who rent their homes.
Already last month, one member of our community died while sleeping on the streets in Bend — we must do everything we can to prevent evictions and potential homelessness during these cold winter months.
A proposal is in front of the Legislature for a possible special session this month.
This proposal would extend the moratorium and provide critical rental assistance for renters and landlords.
Importantly to me, as a member of the Bend-La Pine School Board, is that the proposal will provide certainty to families through the end of the school year by extending the moratorium through June 30.
Kids and families will be able to continue to remain stable in their homes, a critical necessity especially when our 18,000+ youth in the Bend-La Pine Schools are being required to learn remotely.
Rental assistance is also critical to this proposal — as families make difficult choices between paying rent and putting food on the table, rent assistance can be a lifeline.
2020 has shown us what is truly important — our families and loved ones and their health and safety.
Now, more than ever, we need the Legislature to protect the homes of our neighbors and our community members by extending the eviction moratorium.
