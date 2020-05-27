In the months after 9/11, enlistment in the military jumped. What’s more, the military experienced an increase in applicants with more education and greater financial resources. But this spike was not sustained. By the time fighting reached its zenith in Iraq, enlistment was nearing a low. Both the quality and quantity of recruits dropped and suddenly service was no longer pulling in Americans across geographic, racial and economic divides. Instead, we opted to let a few fight our most dangerous battles for us.
In the post-COVID months ahead, will young people similarly step up to serve? If so, how? And, will we again leave the hardest battles for those already facing the hardest circumstances?
Answering those three questions first requires answering what kind of service is needed. Joining the military after a terrorist attack is a fairly straightforward response. What’s the corollary in the context of COVID? Assuming folks enlisted in the military to keep the nation safe, then service opportunities in the coming months should focus on keeping the nation healthy.
Thankfully, Congressman Garamendi, a Democrat representing the Sacramento Valley in California, has introduced legislation to create a COVID army. This army has a simple mandate: “expand testing and contact tracing for the coronavirus pandemic.” Titled the Undertaking National Initiatives to Tackle Epidemic Act (UNITE Act), if passed, it would provide for more service opportunities within both AmeriCorps and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The resulting volunteer army would predominantly focus on reaching out to vulnerable communities such as those experiencing housing and food insecurity.
The legislation leans heavily on young people who have already indicated a willingness to serve others — members of the Peace Corps and AmeriCorps. Members of these service programs have already gotten involved in the effort to return to normal. Brittney Guzzi, a friend of mine, had her Peace Corps service term cut short. Upon return, she wasn’t content to stop serving just because she was no longer abroad. Instead, she is performing public health work in Portland —applying the Peace Corps mission to “work for the world” to those in her backyard.
But this force must do more than simply rely on the usual suspects — those already inclined to create a Culture of We, instead of one of Me. Public health experts have estimated we’ll need hundreds of thousands of contact tracers to permit us to return to some degree of normalcy. Young people are the best able to fill these roles — they can serve as the detectives and investigators this public health emergency requires.
So, we must first create service opportunities that enable young people to rise to the occasion. At the national level, we should pass the UNITE Act. At the state level, Oregon should emulate the efforts of our southern neighbor — California. More specifically, Oregon should copy California Governor Gavin Newsom's California Volunteers program. Governor Newsom and Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday started their work to make service a core component of California's state government and culture well before COVID but have since doubled down on their efforts. By way of example, they created Civic Action Fellowships within the California Volunteers program. College students selected for the Fellowships will complete service internships with a community partner addressing one of three priority areas: education, economic opportunity, and healthy futures. There's no reason Oregon can't institute a similar model to lift up nonprofits and other service organizations in every corner of the state.
Next, beyond creating service opportunities, we must create a culture that spurs young Americans to action. Just as people are going out of their way to encourage essential workers, we should take whatever steps possible to encourage young people to get involved in the battle against COVID. Such a massive cultural shift will start with simple steps such as applauding those who are already serving. But to fully transition to a service culture, institutions as well as individuals will have to make changes. For instance, more high schools and educators in general should inspire students to take gap years before heading off to a higher education program or pursuing their professional career in earnest.
Finally, we can explore policy options at both the federal and state level to make sure that those who do step up are not forgotten when the battle starts to wane. Those who serve today should be remembered and celebrated tomorrow through tuition cuts, employment prioritization, and other “perks.”
Many Oregonians are already rising to the occasion. More than 43 percent of Oregonians regularly volunteer, good enough for 3rd among all states. The giving extends to financial resources as well — nearly two thirds of Oregonians donate $25 or more to charity. This is a good start but the state should amplify and institutionalize service.
The volunteer army needed to fight COVID should not be formed solely on the backs of those who have already served nor solely composed of those who are volun-told to change their careers. Now is the time for a collective shift to service during a time of crisis. Oregon should follow California's lead in giving people, particularly young people, the chance to fulfill the greatest of American ideals: serving others in a time of need.
