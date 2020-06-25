It is time for an objective evaluation of the performance of the U.S. in combating the coronavirus. The only reasonable standard for producing such a rating is to compare the statistics between the U.S. and other countries. To be clear, whatever delays that are attributable to China in providing information on the Wuhan breakout of the coronavirus, the impact was equal on every other country. Each had to deal with the same problem — how to reduce the spread and resultant deaths from COVID-19.
I have been tracking the statistics for a couple of months, and it has become clear that the number of reported cases is unreliable as it is based upon testing which is clearly uneven on a country-by-country basis. The number of COVID-19 deaths is far more reliable, although not perfect. Every country has mechanisms for reporting deaths from any cause and, in general, has little cause to over- or under-report COVID-19 deaths. Thus, my focus has been on comparing deaths between countries.
Total deaths is a somewhat meaningless number as it does not take into account the population of each country. For comparison purposes, per capita deaths is the only reliable measure, and to produce whole numbers and not small fractions, I use a country’s population divided by one million. Thus, for the U.S. with its population of 330,965,224, we divide the total deaths by 331.0. Germany has a population of 83,779,137 so we divide its total deaths by 83.8. Statistics are provided for 215 countries, many of which are small with few cases and deaths so, for my evaluation, I only process statistics for sixty countries — those with the most COVID-19 deaths.
The data used in this evaluation was current as of 8:30 p.m. on June 23.
The U.S. now has reported over 123,000 deaths. On a per capita basis (deaths per million), we stand at 373.1. This is a statistic that we can easily compare with other countries.
Germany has performed reasonably well relative to the rest of Western Europe. Their per capita deaths stand at 107.3. South Korea has been exceptional; their per capita deaths stand at 5.5.
Overall, the U.S. ranks 54th in the world, Germany is 39th and South Korea is 3rd. There is a second way to compare performance, and that is to calculate, based upon our population, how many COVID-19 deaths the U.S. would have if we had performed at an equivalent level with these other countries.
The U.S. has seen 123,473 deaths. What would this number be if our per capita deaths were at 107.3, the same as Germany? In this hypothetical case, we would have lost 35,499 lives to COVID-19. In other words, nearly 88,000 Americans lost their lives because we were not able to perform as well as Germany.
In comparison with South Korea, only 1,814 Americans would have died from COVID-19 had we been able to match their accomplishment in fighting the coronavirus.
On a subjective basis, the approaches taken by Angela Merkel (Germany) and Moon Jae-in (South Korea) were somewhat different. Merkel, a scientist with a Ph.D. earned with a thesis in quantum chemistry, took the lead in Germany’s response. Moon handed responsibility to his health department and stepped into the background. The difference in the performance of these two countries as well as the U.S. seems to be the rapidity with which each country reacted. In addition, the German and South Korean responses were top-down nationwide programs while the U.S. chose an approach which put most of the responsibility on the governors of our 50 states.
We have not reached the end of this journey to defeat the coronavirus; we do not know how we will fare in the coming months. However, we do need to maintain our objectivity — to evaluate our performance based upon the facts. The ultimate judgement of our performance will be rendered on Nov . 3, when Americans cast their ballots for president of the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.