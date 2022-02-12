The party of Lincoln, T. Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Regan, Bush, Goldwater, and McCain has now ceased to exist as they would recognize. The party of the moral majority has lost not only its moral compass but also its moral fiber to withstand internal radicalization. A party which professes the legitimacy of the Big Lie, promotes rioters as patriots, and sponsors voter suppression rather than voter outreach as the means to win elections. A party which condemns independence of individuals and solicits funds to help pay the legal fees of the corrupt. And which now, declares violence and vandalism as “legitimate political discourse”. A stance which will probably come back to haunt them.
A party which now supports, condones, and defends violence over dialog to resolve differences. A position which might be the first steps in justifying clashes and civil violence in the future. A party which once proudly proclaimed and encouraged more voices leads to better policy and decision-making now censures independent thought and supports the rule of the mob. A party now firmly tethered, like mindless puppets, to a master who cares more about revenge and retaliation than the wellbeing of the country.
The party which once proudly bore the banner of global leadership and defense of democracy is now the Party of isolation and censorship. The party which once was the stalwart against authoritarian communist governments now supports them over fledgling democracies. A party which openly supports book banning, suppression of ideas and free speech, and whose members openly threaten local elected officials and school boards. It’s little wonder they call storming the Capital a “legitimate political discourse.” Clearly if you out yell and threaten people you are having legitimate discourse. It is now a party whose members cause losses to others while deriving no gain, and even incur losses, for themselves. A party disconnected from normal decorum and reality, making history by being on the wrong side of history.
The center pole of Regan’s ‘big tent’ has been kicked down and now the party believes the only way to win elections is to suppress voting rather than have winning, long term policy proposals. It is now a party controlled by the ‘retro-gressives’, those far right of ‘regressive’, who only want to stymie progress and return to the sanctity of their past. A party whose vocal members have become intoxicated by fear and anger and control by the voice of the mob.
A party whose leaders were once the best and brightest with bold ideas and ideals now tremble and lack the moral fortitude to standup for themselves and the historic principles of the party. Trembling in fear of retribution and pandering to the mob to retain their power rather than expressing what they know are truths. It is far easier to continue to tell a lie rather than face the wrath of those consumed by the lie. These are the times when a lie is not a lie if a person has the audacity to keep asserting the lie is true to a gullible audience.
And who am I? I’m a small government, fiscal conservative, social moderate who had been a registered Republican for 45 years. I now find myself disenfranchised by radicals from within and am witnessing the agonizing death of the Republican Party and earnestly hope it doesn’t take the country down as well.
