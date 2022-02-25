As I read the recent guest column by William Barron, once I got past the list of prominent Republicans of the past, and the comment about the Big Lie, I kept glancing at the column’s title, asking myself, “Eulogy for the once Grand Old Party”? The party that supports violence and vandalism, promotes censorship, suppression of free speech, and a stalwart against communist regimes? I would have sworn he was referring to today’s Democratic Party.
Regarding the Big Lie. Yes, Joe Biden was declared the victor in the 2020 election, both by popular vote and our Electoral College. However, for several weeks after the November 2020 election, I watched several hearings in state legislatures in several so-called battle-ground states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona. Sworn affidavits by hundreds of poll watchers, mail carriers and live video coverage documented many alleged election irregularities, too numerous to mention here. I accepted the results of the 2020 election, however, it is apparent that the voting systems in many states are too lax to prevent fraud. Attorney General William Barr, I recall, stated that there may have been some minor cases of fraud, but not sufficient enough to overturn the election. Maybe so, but case in point, in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional district the winning candidate won by 6 votes out of about 500,000 cast. So, what level of fraud is not sufficient?
Violence and vandalism? Example, Eric Holder, former U.S. Attorney General, when campaigning for Hillary Clinton in 2018: “When they go low, we kick em”. President Biden in 2018, “I would have beat the hell” out of Trump in high school.” Kamala Harris in 2020, supported a bail fund that helped free 6 men accused of domestic violence. Rashida Tlaib, U.S. Representative from Michigan, 2020, promoted a fundraiser to support a group with ties to the terrorist group Hamas. Ayanna Pressley, U.S. Representative from Massachusetts, 2020, “there needs to be unrest in the streets.” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, U.S. Representative from New York, 2019, “certain marginalized groups have no choice but to riot.” When AOC was asked about her implied support for the violent Marxist group, Antifa, she declined to answer. Antifa is the group Jerry Nadler, U.S. Representative from New York, says is a myth. And, of course, there is Ilhan Omar, U.S. Representative from Minnesota, and her infamous remark “some people did something” when describing the terrorists responsible for the Sept. 11th attacks on the WTC. One can draw their own conclusion whether her comment implies support for the terrorists. Last time I looked at their party affiliation, none of the above are Republicans.
Censorship? Conservatives are not allowed to speak on many college campuses, websites like Parler and many conservatives are de-platformed by Twitter, Facebook, Apple, Google and their Big Tech leftist friends.
Conservatives and those who support them are getting silenced every day. Parents who speak out at school board meetings, getting angry over draconian COVID restrictions, are labeled domestic terrorists by the Department of Justice? Now, we have Gigi Sohn nominated to head the Federal Communications Commission, who, has in the recent past, suggested to cable/satellite providers that conservative broadcast station (OAN) be taken off the air; whether Sinclair Broadcasting should have an FCC license; and that Fox News is “state sponsored propaganda.”
Stalwart against communism? Big Tech, multinational corporations and many in the Democratic Party are practically beholden to the Chinese Communist Party, including the cheap labor firms like Apple take advantage of, and of course, Facebook’s huge advertising revenue. Too many other examples to list.
And now we have the latest report from the Durham Investigation, which is seeking to get to the truth behind the Russia collusion hoax the Democrats have been pushing for 6 years. Turns out they were pushing this narrative to hurt former President Trump, and deflect the focus on the fact they were doing a clandestine job of infiltrating, via electronic surveillance, Trump’s campaign and White House. I hope justice will prevail and those guilty of espionage, treason, or whatever the appropriate charge is, will be held accountable.
And, who am I? You guessed it, I have been a registered Republican for about 50 years, but have rarely voted a straight ticket. I agree the Republican Party is not what is once was. But the Democratic Party is no longer the party of F. D.R., Kennedy, Johnson, Hubert Humphrey or Tip O’Neill. The present, leftist Democratic Party borders on fascism. I fear we are heading down a slippery slope to socialism, or worse.
