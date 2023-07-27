Editor's Note

The July 21 editorial in The Bulletin from The Capital Press (“Death tax exemption will save Oregon farms”) continues the obfuscation of Rep. Kevin Mannix, whose original estate-tax bill had zero to do with “family farms” and in its final version has little relation to them.

Mannix and The Capital Press appear to share a cause: abolishing the estate tax, cleverly labeled the “death tax.” Of course, dead people don’t pay taxes; their heirs do. Only 4% of Oregonians who die each year have their estates taxed by the state. It is an American idea, in its present design created during Woodrow Wilson’s presidency: Inhibit permanent aristocracies seeded by Gilded Age fortunes.

Bennett Minton was a congressional tax policy reporter and analyst. He lobbies the Legislature for Tax Fairness Oregon, a network of volunteers who advocate a rational and equitable tax code.

