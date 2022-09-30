Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

When we were children, we listened and absorbed the lessons taught by our parents and our role models. As adults we must ensure the lessons we teach and actions we take are based on truth and facts, not perspective and conjecture. Just as “the truth will set you free” (John 8:32) and “I think therefore I am” (Rene Descartes) we must challenge everything we think we know and view from every perspective before we can conceive it is the truth. We must escape from our own Plato’s Cave (The Allegory of the Cave, “Republic” by Plato), and seek the blinding daylight of reality, and encourage those who are still captive in their cave to escape.

The Allegory of the Cave is an excellent illustrative story for our times. Trapped in a darkened cave watching images parade upon the wall. All we can see are these images and hear their sounds as each creature passes. This is our only means of knowledge and therefore deemed our reality. Just as children we believe what we see and hear. If the figure of an ass passes by and trumpets, we have no choice but to believe the ass trumpets. We know no difference. Not until we are able to escape our bonds of our dark cave can we see a little more truth. We discover the visions we saw on the wall were shadows of silhouettes made with artificial light, not reality. Yet, we still think an ass trumpets because we know nothing different. The puppeteers stay in character as they move the silhouettes and continue the ruse.

William Barron lives in Bend.

