I recently received a request for a donation from a presidential candidate and, along with it, a request for a list of my concerns, things I would like to see the president and Congress address in the coming years. There are so many! I decided to try to answer, to prioritize, and to mention only those concerns that are reasonable and perhaps actionable.
First, we might generate a little more respect for our civil servants and do more to encourage well-educated, honest, articulate citizens to choose government service, to become political leaders. We need leaders who are dedicated to democracy and our Constitution who can help us establish common goals and then work with us to achieve them. I’m confident that we can do that, because I have seen it happen in the past.
Basic environmental sustainability and protection are huge concerns. I allude to such things as clean air to breathe, clean water to drink, healthy rivers, streams and lakes safe for recreation, safe urban water supplies and distribution systems, and safe foods and drugs. We should make a greater effort to clean up our messes such as radioactive waste from our plutonium production, mining scars and waste, oil spills, and take timely and reasonable action regarding long-term effects of climate change. Let’s get the Environmental Protection Agency back to doing the job it was created to do.
On a more personal level, I am deeply concerned about the care and preservation of our public lands. We should reaffirm our commitment to sustaining the “health, diversity, and productivity of our national forests and grasslands and our belief in the values of wilderness as described in the 1964 wilderness legislation. We should deal with new wilderness management problems associated with heavy use due to growing populations near our wilderness areas.
We need to better protect and preserve our wildlife refuges. In particular, the special, untrammeled land of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge should be permanently shielded from drilling, digging and development. Our national parks could use attention, maintenance, and management adjustments are needed to cope with increasing numbers of visitors. Policies concerning public land use designation and management set by legislative act should not be subject to alterations by politically appointed and motivated administrators.
I am concerned about inequitable distribution of wealth in the United States and fear that it will, if not successfully addressed, endanger our democracy. We should find ways to smooth the distribution. We should all be concerned about the sustainability of a society wedded to an economic model based on continued population growth.
Unlimited population growth will eventually overwhelm available natural resources. Granted, the population problem has been debated periodically ever since Malthus. Technological rescue has occurred; but it is, to date, temporary. It is often suggested that technology will yet come to the ultimate rescue; e.g., controlled fusion and associated unlimited energy resources. To count on a particular time frame for that accomplishment is not prudent.
My concerns are influenced by life experiences and the fact that Central Oregon was more to my liking when the population was lower, the traffic less, and fewer people recreated in my favorite “getaways.”
They are also strongly influenced by my conviction that young people, now and in the future, are and will be healthier, better citizens if they have “wild country to be young in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.