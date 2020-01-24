It’s a new year. For a moment, let’s set aside ideology and labels such as “progressive,” “moderate,” “conservative” and “alt-right.” Why not spend some time thinking about what politicians should be doing — solving problems?
I will confess to being pro-business, having spent a career of over 50 years working for corporations, mostly in high-tech. I am an advocate for free trade, low budget deficits and reductions in corporate taxes. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., was on “Meet the Press” a few weeks ago and explained why he wanted to keep NAFTA (free trade) and would vote against the USMCA (it would raise prices for American consumers). Toomey also stated that trade deficits were not a problem. When Chuck Todd pushed back on this, Toomey replied that we have had trade deficits for the past 40 years and yet our economy remained the strongest in the world. So where is the problem? I support Toomey’s views completely.
In dealing with business issues, Congress needs to be smarter. In late 2017, corporate taxes were cut from 35% to 21%. The stated goal was to increase business investment and salaries; what happened was stock buybacks and higher dividends. To date, business investment remains low, mostly due to the Trump Administration’s trade war with China and others.
What is unfortunate is that the tax cut could have worked if Congress had merely added a single provision — any corporate profits used for stock buybacks and dividends would continue to be taxed at the old rate of 35%.
Stock buybacks and higher dividends drive up stock prices, which benefits the largest shareholders. Perhaps this was the unstated goal of reducing corporate taxes; this would be somewhat in keeping with a government history of providing short-term benefits to corporate America. It is simply easier for politicians to keep investors happy than to tackle more difficult long-term goals.
If our country is going to compete economically with China and the EU, we need to focus on the future. What corporations really need to succeed in the coming years is a healthy and educated population. Our international competitors are all doing far better than we are in both of these areas.
Thirty-three countries provide quality health care to all of their citizens and, on a per-capita basis, they are spending less than the U.S. and producing better health results. Testing indicates that our K-through-12 schools are performing poorly relative to our international competitors; in addition, most western countries provide free higher education to those who qualify with their grades and test results. Our system provides a disincentive to good students from lower income families to attend college as they are faced with the accumulation of significant debt. Total education debt has now passed $1 trillion.
The largest infrastructure project in American history, the construction of the Interstate Highway System, serves as the legacy of a Republican president, Dwight D. Eisenhower, who served from 1953 through 1960. This system, along with other of our infrastructure, schools for instance, is crumbling and we are unable to deal with it. This is one more area in which we are losing to our economic competitors around the world.
Over the next 30 years, the fastest growing business opportunity will be in developing technologies that exploit renewable energy. Our government should be providing incentives to encourage business investment in what will be a huge worldwide market. Instead, we are heavily backing industries like coal, gas and oil that will be declining rapidly over time.
Finally, we are risking the future of our economy by imposing tariffs in an effort to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. Unfortunately, these are precisely the jobs that will be mostly replaced by automation during the next decade.
Our government should be positioning our corporations to meet the challenges of the future. At present, we are moving in reverse and that is bad news for future generations of Americans.
