Our secret is out: Bend is an amazing place to live. People from all over have moved to Bend in record numbers. New neighbors and new shops fill our streets. There’s a lot to celebrate. There are also real challenges. As growth accelerates, we have a critical moment — right now — to decide how to preserve the city that we love, and plan for the city we will become. I’m running for mayor for us to own what comes next.
I grew up here. Bend was a lot smaller back then, but we had the same spirit we have today. After I graduated Bend High, I went to work protecting my community as a prosecutor and a victims’ rights attorney. My love for Bend drew me back here to start my family. Then, in 2020, it led me to run for City Council. I was tired of watching our local leaders punt the ball on housing and homelessness. The voters agreed, and I’m proud to say I’ve been able to get real results on these issues as your councilor. But there’s more work to be done.
I don’t want to just talk about homelessness — I want to solve it. Within six months of my election, the city established a permanent emergency shelter to keep people out of the elements. In my first year, the council worked across partisan lines, in collaboration with our county commissioners, to come up with a Coordinated Homelessness Response Office. This will be a game-changer that provides a true strategic plan to solve the crisis. We also need clear rules about sheltering on our public streets, so right now we are creating detailed regulations of public rights of way to ensure clarity and safety for people both unhoused and housed.
These initiatives were long overdue, and while they’re having an impact even now, we can’t lose momentum. As mayor, I’ll continue to support creative, collaborative solutions on homelessness that we need to lift people out of the trauma of life on the streets.
The lack of housing supply and subsidized affordable housing is pushing too many people out of our city. I led the effort to make code changes to allow for more housing, get rid of red tape, and allow the new housing types we desperately need. I pushed for the city to review and streamline our permitting process so we get homes built more quickly. And this council worked with the Legislature to bring in new land on the east side on Bend’s terms, with plans for thousands of new homes, including affordable homes for educators. As mayor, I will continue to advocate for smart growth solutions that provide the homes we need, invest in safer and connected transportation options, and protect our environment.
My priorities are reflected in those who support me. My campaign volunteers and donors come from every part of our community. A half dozen labor unions, the Oregon League of Conservation Voters and Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund have endorsed my candidacy. So have dozens of elected officials and community leaders, such as state Rep. Jason Kropf, Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang, Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campell and former Redmond Mayor Alan Unger. I’m humbled to have such incredible support.
The next four years will decide whether those who work in Bend can afford to live here, whether the rise in homelessness is reversed or made permanent and whether city sprawl swallows our forests and deserts forever. We need serious leadership, and I’ve shown I’m serious about getting positive results for our community. I’m ready to lead Bend as our next mayor, and I’d be honored to have your vote. Let’s own our city’s future.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Melanie Kebler is a current Bend city councilor and candidate for mayor of Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.