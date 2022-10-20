Melanie Kebler

Who we elect as our next mayor matters.

Our secret is out: Bend is an amazing place to live. People from all over have moved to Bend in record numbers. New neighbors and new shops fill our streets. There’s a lot to celebrate. There are also real challenges. As growth accelerates, we have a critical moment — right now — to decide how to preserve the city that we love, and plan for the city we will become. I’m running for mayor for us to own what comes next.

Melanie Kebler is a current Bend city councilor and candidate for mayor of Bend.

